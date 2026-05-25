Cristiano Ronaldo could see U-turn on Jorge Jesus decision as Al Nassr president pushes for him to stay

Cristiano Ronaldo’s post-championship celebrations suffered an immediate setback following Al Nassr‘s 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title triumph, as manager Jorge Jesus abruptly announced his departure from the club. However, the 41-year-old superstar may yet see a dramatic U-turn, with Al Nassr’s president publicly revealing that the front office is launching a massive push to retain the veteran tactician.

Following Thursday’s title-clinching victory over Damac FC, Jorge Jesus shocked reporters by using his post-match press conference to announce he was stepping down, stating he had fulfilled the exact promise that led him to accept the vacancy in the first place. With his current deal expiring in June 2026, the manager remained tight-lipped regarding his next destination, noting only that he was headed to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a well-deserved vacation.

Yet, the separation might not be a done deal just yet. In a statement compiled by Saudi outlet Al-Wyam, Al Nassr club president Abdullah Al-Majed made the board’s aggressive stance abundantly clear: “At the current moment, there are ongoing attempts to convince Jesus to stay, and we will convince him, God willing.“

Alongside high-profile arrivals like Iñigo Martinez, Joao Felix, and Kingsley Coman, Jorge Jesus masterminded one of the most dominant campaigns in Al Nassr history. The 71-year-old manager orchestrated the best start to a season in SPL history with 11 consecutive wins, while also shattering the club record with a 20-match win streak across all competitions (16 in league play, four in the AFC Champions League Two).

Coach Jorge Jesus and Al Nassr players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

Having already experienced immense success with arch-rivals Al Hilal, Jesus was personally targeted for the job by Ronaldo, eventually guiding the club to the finals of both the Saudi Super Cup and the Champions League Two. Over his 49-game tenure, he accumulated an outstanding 40-2-7 record, averaging a staggering 2.49 points per match.

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Al-Majed also established clear timelines and expectations for Al Nassr’s upcoming 2026-27 campaign. “Work on the next season will begin immediately after the Eid al-Adha holiday (in June), focusing on preparing the squad and securing upcoming transfers… the work ahead will be very substantial,” the club president concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly pressuring management to finalize renewal

By declaring his mission accomplished at Al Nassr, Jorge Jesus immediately sparked rumors linking him to high-profile roles at Fenerbahce, a return to Brazilian club soccer, or potentially taking over the Portugal national team after the World Cup. With the manager’s future hanging in the balance, Ronaldo is reportedly eager to flex his immense institutional leverage to force a change of heart.

According to 365 Scores Arabic, Ronaldo is heavily pressuring Al Nassr’s executive board to iron out the details and lock Jesus down to a one-year contract extension. The timing of the contract is critical; Ronaldo is currently tied to the club through June 2027, meaning Jesus would have the opportunity to manage the iconic forward through what could realistically be the final season of his legendary professional career.

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As it stands, Jesus holds all the leverage in negotiations and will likely demand significant backing from the hierarchy to reconsider his exit. Reports suggest the manager’s list of demands includes a substantial salary increase paired with a guarantee of six major summer signings, a clear effort to avoid the squad depth issues that plagued the club during the 2026 winter window, when a lack of transfer activity reportedly prompted a frustrated Ronaldo to go on a brief two-game strike.