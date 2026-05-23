Cristiano Ronaldo denied grand celebration as Al-Nassr reportedly scraps title party despite historic Saudi Pro League success, reason revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch with another league winner’s medal in his hands, but the celebrations many expected in Riyadh may never arrive. Al-Nassr reportedly decided against organizing an official title celebration despite finally lifting the Saudi Pro League trophy, adding a surprising twist to what should have been one of the club’s biggest nights in recent history.

The Portuguese star delivered once again on the final day of the season, scoring twice in a commanding victory over Damac as Al-Nassr secured the title ahead of fierce rival Al Hilal. While the atmosphere inside the stadium was emotional, reports now suggest the club quickly shifted focus away from festivities.

More than three years after arriving in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo finally won his first Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr. The Riyadh club defeated Damac 4-1 in the decisive final-round clash, finishing narrowly ahead of Al Hilal in one of the closest title races in recent seasons.

The Portuguese superstar once again proved decisive when pressure reached its peak. The forward scored twice in the second half, helping the Knight of Najd secure the points needed to avoid depending on any other result.

The victory carried enormous emotional weight for both the player and the club. Since Ronaldo’s arrival in January 2023, Al-Nassr has experienced repeated disappointments in domestic and continental competitions despite massive investment and a series of superstar arrivals.

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The reason Al-Nassr reportedly cancelled celebrations

Despite finally winning the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr reportedly ruled out organizing a major celebration because many players immediately left Riyadh to join their national teams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, club officials discussed arranging a special celebration involving both players and supporters after the title victory. However, the limited time before the World Cup and the rapid departure of local and foreign internationals forced the club to abandon the idea.

Nine players are reportedly set to join Saudi Arabia and several other national teams within days as preparations begin for the tournament in North America. That sudden scheduling issue meant the squad would not remain together long enough for a large-scale event.

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The situation explains why Ronaldo’s title celebrations appeared surprisingly subdued despite the magnitude of the achievement. Instead of prolonged festivities, attention has quickly shifted toward international duty.

Trophy that changes Ronaldo’s Saudi legacy

For Al-Nassr, the title represents validation after years of spending, pressure, and near misses. The club finally turned star power into sustained league success, edging out strong competition from Al Hilal and Al Ahli.

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For Ronaldo, the championship changes the narrative surrounding his Saudi chapter. Individual records were never the problem, but the absence of major domestic trophies consistently followed him throughout his time in Riyadh.