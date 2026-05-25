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Dembele and Hakimi’s absences from PSG training raise concern ahead of Champions League final vs Arsenal

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Ousmane Dembele (L) and Achraf Hakimi (R) of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Alexander Hassenstein & David Ramos/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele (L) and Achraf Hakimi (R) of Paris Saint-Germain.

Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi have been two of the most influential figures in Paris Saint-Germain‘s run to the UEFA Champions League final, which makes their absence from training sessions all the more concerning heading into the showdown with Arsenal.

After wrapping up the Ligue 1 title, PSG played their last league fixture on May 17 against Paris FC, leaving a 13-day gap before the final on the 30th. With no competitive matches to maintain sharpness, coach Luis Enrique has had to design a carefully managed preparation program to keep the squad in peak condition.

On Saturday, PSG held a public training session at the Poissy campus featuring a 40-minute internal scrimmage between mixed teams of first-team players and academy prospects, followed by a fan meet-and-greet. Hakimi and Dembele were the two most notable absentees from the session, with fewer than six days now remaining until the Budapest final.

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Hakimi in serious doubt

Hakimi has been sidelined since suffering a thigh injury during the first leg of the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich on April 28. The Moroccan right back missed the second leg against the Germans and the final four Ligue 1 matches, meaning he will arrive at the final with a significant lack of competitive minutes.

Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain celebrating.

Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain celebrating.

According to L’Equipe, Hakimi has been limited to individual training sessions, with a return to full group work expected on Wednesday, May 27. However, the French outlet reports that it is unlikely the right back will be fit enough to start against Arsenal in Budapest.

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PSG cautious over Dembele

Ousmane Dembele’s situation is more recent, having been substituted off in the final Ligue 1 game against Paris FC with what was described as tightness in his right calf. Like Hakimi, he was working through an individual session on Saturday rather than joining the main group.

Speaking to RMC Sport in the days since, Dembele was upbeat about his prospects. “I’m doing very well. I had a little scare against Paris FC, but I’m fine and I’m going to be ready for the final. I believe I will be at 100%. I’ve had so many scares and serious injuries in my career, whether here at PSG or before, right before massive matches. With this final ahead, I chose to stop and, above all, not take any risks,” the Ballon d’Or winner said.

While Nuno Mendes and William Pacho have both recovered from their respective injury concerns, Dembele and Hakimi have yet to rejoin full team training. With PSG set to return to the training pitch on Tuesday following two days off, if Dembele is still working separately by then, he will join Hakimi as a genuine fitness doubt, and with the 2026 World Cup set to begin just days after the final, the stakes could not be higher for both players.

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