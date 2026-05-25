Report: Lionel Messi injured at Inter Miami, but 2026 World Cup with Argentina not at risk

Lionel Messi once again emerged as a key figure for Inter Miami. In the team’s recent 6–4 victory over Philadelphia Union, he contributed two crucial assists. Nevertheless, the 38-year-old star worried fans after asking to be substituted in the 73rd minute due to physical discomfort. Despite this, he reportedly would not place his participation with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup at risk, bringing relief to supporters.

According to Gastón Edul, a well-known journalist covering the Argentina national team, via X, formerly Twitter, Lionel Messi requested to be substituted during Inter Miami’s most recent match as a precautionary measure. After feeling tightness in his hamstring, the Argentine veteran decided not to risk a more serious injury. With this in mind, he could still be available to play at the 2026 World Cup, pursuing his sixth appearance in the tournament.

Even though Messi has yet to confirm his participation in the World Cup, Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala revealed that the veteran would be called up if he wants to be part of the process. Still performing at a high level with the Herons, Messi could once again emerge as the central figure of the national team to pursue another title. With the anticipated tournament drawing closer, Lionel continues to shine thanks to his all-around impact.

Throughout the season with Inter Miami, Messi has remained one of the standout players in MLS, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists, ranking among the league’s top contributors in both categories. In addition, he has continued to prove crucial for Argentina, scoring eight goals to finish as the top scorer in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. After avoiding a serious injury setback, he appears poised to once again play a key role at the anticipated tournament.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Rodrigo De Paul shares Messi’s physical plan for 2026 World Cup

At 38 years old, Lionel Messi has chosen not to reveal whether he will be present at the 2026 World Cup, preferring instead to focus on day-to-day progress. Nevertheless, Rodrigo De Paul has revealed details that could hint at the veteran star’s presence with Argentina at the tournament. Not only has Messi continued to shine physically in MLS, but he has also reportedly maintained an intense preparation routine outside regular training sessions.

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see also Inter Miami coach Hoyos downplays Lionel Messi injury as ‘fatigue’ ahead of Argentina’s 2026 World Cup preparations

“We are both pushing ourselves physically to arrive in the best possible shape; we set a double-shift routine for ourselves and we have our own trainer—we’re putting in the work and doing well. It’s separate work from the club with the World Cup in mind,” De Paul said, via Lo del Pollo on YouTube. With this in mind, the 38-year-old star is near to play his sixth edition in the tournament history.