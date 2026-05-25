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Report: Massimiliano Allegri’s dismissal paves the way for Andoni Iraola to become AC Milan’s new head coach

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Massimiliano Allegri, Head Coach of AC Milan and Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth.
© Marco Luzzani/Cameron Smith/Getty ImagesMassimiliano Allegri, Head Coach of AC Milan and Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth.

Despite a strong first half of the season, AC Milan suffered a significant drop in form that ultimately left them out of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League. As a result, Massimiliano Allegri was dismissed alongside several other key figures within the club’s sporting structure. Following these changes, Zlatan Ibrahimović is expected to lead the search for a new head coach, reportedly identifying Andoni Iraola as the leading candidate.

According to Sky Sports, via X, formerly Twitter, the Rossoneri have identified Andoni Iraola as their next head coach after Allegri. Coming off a successful spell with AFC Bournemouth, the Spanish manager has emerged as one of the most sought-after coaches of the summer of 2026. After guiding the English side to qualification for the 2026–27 UEFA Europa League, Iraola has reportedly decided to pursue a new challenge, departing as a free agent.

As one of the Premier League’s standout managers, Iraola is attracting interest from far more than just AC Milan. As per Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook, via teamTALK, Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen are also showing strong interest in securing the Spanish coach. With this in mind, Zlatan Ibrahimović could face a major challenge in convincing him to join the Rossoneri, potentially needing to present a long-term sporting vision backed by significant reinforcements.

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With his children reportedly settled in London, Iraola reportedly prefers taking charge of a club based in or near the city. In addition, he could be tempted by the opportunity to manage in the UEFA Champions League, meaning Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool may also influence his next move. Nevertheless, the Rossoneri may not have much time to wait, as they are expected to move quickly in appointing a new head coach ahead of a crucial rebuild.

pulisic leao

Rafael Leao of AC Milan interacts with Christian Pulisic

AC Milan may need to reshape the roster ahead the 2026-25 season

AC Milan failed to maintain consistent performances under Massimiliano Allegri throughout the season. With very limited squad depth and few players truly suited to his tactical system, the Rossoneri struggled for stability. Lacking a world-class goalscorer and reliable backups for Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic, they often fell short when trying to change matches from the bench. As a result, the Rossoneri could now be forced into a significant squad rebuild.

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With their defensive solidity and strong quality in midfield already in place, the Rossoneri may need to focus their efforts on strengthening the attacking department. Not only will securing the continuity of Leão and Pulisic be crucial, but also finding reliable backups capable of providing greater rotation. In addition, signing world-class striker could become a priority, as Santiago Giménez and Christopher Nkunku failed to meet expectations.

If AC Milan manage to secure Iraola’s arrival, the club’s younger players could receive a major boost, as the Spanish coach is known for trusting and developing emerging talent. As a result, players such as Davide Bartesaghi, Francesco Camarda, and Yunus Musah could have a strong opportunity to shine under his system. In addition, Luka Modrić’s departure could open the door for Ardon Jashari or Samuele Ricci to take on larger roles.

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