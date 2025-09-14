How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Manchester City vs Manchester United
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, September 14, 2025
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
The Premier League spotlight turns to Manchester this weekend as City and United collide in one of the game’s most storied rivalries. Pep Guardiola’s side has looked uncharacteristically shaky, opening the season with just three points from three matches, a surprising stumble for a team built to chase another title.
On the other side, Amorim’s squad hasn’t exactly inspired confidence either, sitting on four points and fresh off a humiliating Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Grimsby Town. With both clubs searching for a spark, this derby isn’t just about bragging rights—it’s about salvaging momentum before the season slips further away.
With Peacock Premium, you can watch Manchester City vs Manchester United and tons more Premier League games. Peacock Premium streams 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
