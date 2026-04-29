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How to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, April 29, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The title race in the Saudi Pro League is heating up, and Al Nassr enter their next test with little margin for error. Sitting atop the table with 76 points—five clear of Al HilalCristiano Ronaldo and company remain in control but know any slip could reopen the door.

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The pressure ramps up against a dangerous Al Ahli side currently third on 66 points with a game in hand, a scenario that keeps their own championship hopes alive. With momentum on the line for both clubs, Al Nassr will need to maintain their winning form against a motivated contender ready to make a late push for the crown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League

Both clubs enter this encounter in strong form, but one major selection call remains the talking point before the ball is even kicked.

Cristiano Ronaldo one brace away from SPL scoring milestone ahead of Al Nassr vs Al Ahli clash

Cristiano Ronaldo one brace away from SPL scoring milestone ahead of Al Nassr vs Al Ahli clash

If Cristiano Ronaldo end up scoring a brace against Al Ahli next Wednesday, the Al Nassr star would end up reaching yet another goalscoring milestone in the Saudi Pro League history.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unaffected by Al Nassr flu outbreak that hit Mane and Coman ahead of Al Ahli clash

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unaffected by Al Nassr flu outbreak that hit Mane and Coman ahead of Al Ahli clash

Cristiano Ronaldo remain unaffected in a reported flu outbreak that affected several Al Nassr players like Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman with the game against Al Ahli on the horizon.

Mahrez’s Al Ahli win AFC Champions League Elite, but potential Asian Super Cup vs. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr not under consideration

Mahrez’s Al Ahli win AFC Champions League Elite, but potential Asian Super Cup vs. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr not under consideration

Despite recently winning the AFC Champions League Elite, a clash between Riyad Mahrez's Al Ahli and Cristiano Ronaldo's AL Nassr in a eventual Asian Super Cup is reportedly not under consideration.

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