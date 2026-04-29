Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League

The spotlight once again falls on Cristiano Ronaldo as anticipation builds around a defining clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, a massive Saudi Pro League fixture that could shape the direction of the title race. Both clubs enter this encounter in strong form, but one major selection call remains the talking point before the ball is even kicked.

This key clash arrives at a crucial stage of the season, with Al-Nassr sitting top of the table and pushing toward a decisive step in the title race. The club has built its campaign on consistency and dominance, while Al-Ahli remains firmly in the top three and determined to disrupt that momentum.

Al-Nassr holds a commanding position with 76 points, while Al-Ahli has gathered 66 points with a game in hand, making this encounter a potential turning point. The added edge comes from the Royals’ 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture, a result still remembered as a warning that the league leaders are not untouchable.

However, Ronaldo and his teammates arrive on an extraordinary 19-match winning streak across all competitions, a run that has defined their season. At home, the club has been even stronger, winning 13 of 14 league matches, turning Al Awwal Park into a near-impenetrable fortress.

On the other hand, Al-Ahli travels to Riyadh in a confident mood, sitting third in the standings and coming off strong recent form. The club has won four of its last five matches, while also carrying momentum from its continental success. With names like Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, and Ivan Toney, the club blends experience and firepower in a way that can punish any lapse in concentration.

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Will Ronaldo play?

As the buildup intensifies, attention inevitably turns back to Cristiano Ronaldo. The projections suggest that Ronaldo is expected to start and lead the line alongside Joao Felix, forming one of the most dangerous attacking pairings in the league.

Mane and Coman will likely provide width, while the Portuguese duo operates centrally, aiming to break down a disciplined opponent. However, reports suggest that Inigo Martinez is ‘likely to miss the match‘ after experiencing minor muscle discomfort, though final confirmation is still pending medical evaluation.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (R) and Joao Felix of Al-Nassr (L

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Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli: Projected lineups

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-3-3): Bento; Yahya, Al Amri, Simakan, Boushal; Brozovic, Al Khaibari, Felix; Mane, Ronaldo, Coman.

Al-Ahli projected XI (4-2-3-1): Mendy; Al Hawsawi, Ibanez, Demiral, Hamed; Kessie, Atangana; Galeno, Millot, Mahrez; Toney