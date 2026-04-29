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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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ristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring
© Getty Imagesristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

The spotlight once again falls on Cristiano Ronaldo as anticipation builds around a defining clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, a massive Saudi Pro League fixture that could shape the direction of the title race. Both clubs enter this encounter in strong form, but one major selection call remains the talking point before the ball is even kicked.

This key clash arrives at a crucial stage of the season, with Al-Nassr sitting top of the table and pushing toward a decisive step in the title race. The club has built its campaign on consistency and dominance, while Al-Ahli remains firmly in the top three and determined to disrupt that momentum.

Al-Nassr holds a commanding position with 76 points, while Al-Ahli has gathered 66 points with a game in hand, making this encounter a potential turning point. The added edge comes from the Royals’ 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture, a result still remembered as a warning that the league leaders are not untouchable.

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However, Ronaldo and his teammates arrive on an extraordinary 19-match winning streak across all competitions, a run that has defined their season. At home, the club has been even stronger, winning 13 of 14 league matches, turning Al Awwal Park into a near-impenetrable fortress.

On the other hand, Al-Ahli travels to Riyadh in a confident mood, sitting third in the standings and coming off strong recent form. The club has won four of its last five matches, while also carrying momentum from its continental success. With names like Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, and Ivan Toney, the club blends experience and firepower in a way that can punish any lapse in concentration.

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Will Ronaldo play?

As the buildup intensifies, attention inevitably turns back to Cristiano Ronaldo. The projections suggest that Ronaldo is expected to start and lead the line alongside Joao Felix, forming one of the most dangerous attacking pairings in the league.

Mane and Coman will likely provide width, while the Portuguese duo operates centrally, aiming to break down a disciplined opponent. However, reports suggest that Inigo Martinez is ‘likely to miss the match after experiencing minor muscle discomfort, though final confirmation is still pending medical evaluation.

ronaldo felix

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (R) and Joao Felix of Al-Nassr (L

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Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli: Projected lineups

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-3-3): Bento; Yahya, Al Amri, Simakan, Boushal; Brozovic, Al Khaibari, Felix; Mane, Ronaldo, Coman.

Al-Ahli projected XI (4-2-3-1): Mendy; Al Hawsawi, Ibanez, Demiral, Hamed; Kessie, Atangana; Galeno, Millot, Mahrez; Toney

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo one brace away from SPL scoring milestone ahead of Al Nassr vs Al Ahli clash

Cristiano Ronaldo one brace away from SPL scoring milestone ahead of Al Nassr vs Al Ahli clash

If Cristiano Ronaldo end up scoring a brace against Al Ahli next Wednesday, the Al Nassr star would end up reaching yet another goalscoring milestone in the Saudi Pro League history.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unaffected by Al Nassr flu outbreak that hit Mane and Coman ahead of Al Ahli clash

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unaffected by Al Nassr flu outbreak that hit Mane and Coman ahead of Al Ahli clash

Cristiano Ronaldo remain unaffected in a reported flu outbreak that affected several Al Nassr players like Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman with the game against Al Ahli on the horizon.

Mahrez’s Al Ahli win AFC Champions League Elite, but potential Asian Super Cup vs. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr not under consideration

Mahrez’s Al Ahli win AFC Champions League Elite, but potential Asian Super Cup vs. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr not under consideration

Despite recently winning the AFC Champions League Elite, a clash between Riyad Mahrez's Al Ahli and Cristiano Ronaldo's AL Nassr in a eventual Asian Super Cup is reportedly not under consideration.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly emerge as frontrunners on Mohamed Salah’s free-agent arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly emerge as frontrunners on Mohamed Salah’s free-agent arrival

After a successful tenure at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has decided to leave Anfield, attracting interest from clubs in Europe and the MLS. However, the Egyptian appears to be heading toward the Saudi Pro League, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly emerge as the frontrunners for his signing.

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