How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Burnley vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Burnley vs Liverpool WHAT English Premier League WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, September 14, 2025 WHERE USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Liverpool couldn’t have asked for a stronger start to the Premier League campaign, rolling through their first three matches with maximum points, including a hard-fought shutout win over fellow contender Arsenal. The Reds sit firmly in the title race conversation and will look to extend their unbeaten run as they prepare for their next challenge.

That comes against Burnley, a club already under pressure after a sluggish opening stretch that’s produced only one win and left them hovering near the bottom of the standings. With Liverpool pushing to stay on top and Burnley fighting to dig themselves out of trouble, this matchup has plenty at stake—don’t miss the action.

