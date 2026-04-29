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FIFA considers a proposal to mandate U-21 homegrown player in every starting lineup

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Gianni Infantino (President - FIFA) speaks on stage during Semafor World Economy 2026.
© Tasos Katopodis/Getty ImagesGianni Infantino (President - FIFA) speaks on stage during Semafor World Economy 2026.

In recent years, young talent has taken center stage, led by clubs such as Barcelona—with Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Pau Cubarsí, and others—and Bayern Munich—with Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlović, and others. However, there are still quite a few dominant clubs in Europe that do not yet promote young talent. For this reason, FIFA announced that are considering a proposal to boost homegrown U-21 talent by mandating their inclusion in starting lineups.

The FIFA Council also unanimously approved a consultation process with all relevant stakeholders for a regulatory obligation that senior club teams are obliged to always have at least one homegrown player from the U-20 or U-21 category on the field of play, and for the proposal to be submitted to the FIFA Council in the next year (2027),” revealed FIFA on their website.

Far from being a finalized decision, this measure is still being studied by FIFA and IFAB, meaning clubs such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Atlético Madrid will have time to adjust their sporting plans. With this new rule, big-money signings of promising players could decrease, as teams would need to rely on them internally, potentially forcing youth investment to boost more in local talent.

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While this measure represents a major opportunity for U-21 talents, FIFA and IFAB have yet to define key aspects of the rule. As such, it remains unclear whether players would need to spend two or three years in the club’s youth system, or if simply being signed and registered with the academy would be enough. This distinction will ultimately determine whether clubs genuinely invest in developing talent or merely manipulate signings to comply with the regulation.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.

Premier League could be hit hard by new FIFA rule

The Premier League has established as one of the most dominant leagues in Europe, with clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool leading the way in the Champions League in recent years. However, they are not particularly known for prioritizing young talent, as most teams invest heavily in transfers. For this reason, FIFA’s proposed rule could force a shift in planning, especially since no team consistently keeps a U-21 player on the pitch for an entire match.

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FIFA approves red card rule for players covering mouths after Vinicius Jr–Prestianni incident ahead of World Cup

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United and Manchester City are the two Premier League teams that have given the most minutes to U-21 players, with 3,290 and 2,850 minutes respectively. Only Manchester United come close, with 2,262 minutes for their U-21 players. Beyond these sides, no other team reaches the 2,000-minute mark, while Leeds United and Burnley are the only clubs that have not given any playing time to their young talents.

Barcelona’s U-21 commitment sets them apart in Europe

Unlike many other European teams, Barcelona have established as one of the continent’s top sides while maintaining a strong commitment to U-21 talent already performing as starters. Head coach Hansi Flick has kept Pau Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal as undisputed starters at just 19 and 18 years old, respectively. In addition, the squad includes Marc Bernal, Xavi Espart, and Roony Bardghji within the rotation.

As one of the youngest teams in Europe, the Blaugrana have remained highly competitive, closing in on a LaLiga title and reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. For this reason, FIFA’s proposed rule would not affect them at all, as they are already aligned with its intent, with their young players thriving as key starters and being recognized among the best talents in Europe despite being U-21.

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