Will Erling Haaland play? Manchester City vs Manchester United projected lineups for Premier League derby

The Manchester Derby returns this Sunday, September 14, as Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in a pivotal Premier League 2025–26 Matchday 4 clash. Unlike previous seasons, both teams come into this derby under pressure, sitting far from the top spots in the standings. For both sides, this is a must-win game.

City’s campaign began brightly with a 4-0 away win over Wolverhampton, but the momentum quickly disappeared. Pep Guardiola’s squad suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at home, followed by a 2-1 loss at Brighton, leaving the defending champions lower in the table than expected.

Now, with City struggling in form, the derby offers the perfect chance to bounce back. Erling Haaland remains the key figure, but the Citizens will also count on Bernardo Silva, Jérémy Doku, and Rodri to control the midfield battle. Anything short of three points would deepen concerns about City’s slow start.

Manchester United: Amorim under pressure

For Manchester United, this derby could define Rúben Amorim’s early tenure as head coach. His reign has been shaky so far, starting with a 1-0 loss to Arsenal, followed by a 1-1 draw with Fulham, and an embarrassing penalty shootout elimination to Grimsby Town (12-11). The Red Devils finally secured a win last weekend, edging Burnley 3-2 in a thriller.

Manchester United is looking to bounce back after several poor seasons and return to its former glory.

A derby victory could ease the pressure on Amorim and give the team a fresh start. United will rely heavily on Bruno Fernandes for creativity, with Benjamin Šeško expected to lead the line. Young talents like Kobbie Mainoo and new signing Leny Yoro will also be in the spotlight.

Kickoff and broadcast in the U.S.

The Manchester Derby kicks off at 08:30 AM ET and will be streamed live in the United States on Peacock. The match will take place at Etihad Stadium, with expectations of a home victory or a comeback in the visitors’ history on the part of the Red Devils.

Manchester City vs. Manchester United probable XI

Manchester City: James Trafford; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rúben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders, Bernardo Silva; Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku.

Manchester United: Altay Bayındır; Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw; Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes; Benjamin Šeško.

