How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal in USA: 2026 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal WHAT UEFA Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, April 29, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, DAZN, Hulu + Live TV, CBS, TUDN and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Atletico Madrid enters this Champions League semifinal with a singular, high-stakes mission. After a painful Copa del Rey final loss and a faltering domestic campaign, European glory is the only prize left for Diego Simeone’s squad. Fueled by a surprisingly potent attack that has already set a club record for goals in the competition, Atleti is playing with a sense of finality, aiming to secure a decisive first-leg advantage at their formidable home ground.

For Arsenal, the pressure is reaching a fever pitch as they chase a historic Premier League and Champions League double. The Gunners arrive in Madrid as the only unbeaten team left in the tournament, but the physical and mental toll of a grueling domestic title race looms large. This clash is more than just a semifinal; it’s a critical test of Mikel Arteta’s side’s resilience and their ability to manage a high-stakes battle on two fronts.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This season has presented a tale of two trajectories. Atletico Madrid has struggled for consistency in La Liga but has transformed into an offensive powerhouse in Europe, knocking out giants like Barcelona on their way to the semis. In contrast, Arsenal has maintained near-flawless form in the Champions League while navigating a razor-thin title race in England, a demanding schedule that could prove to be their biggest vulnerability.

The tactical battle promises a fascinating clash of styles. Simeone has shifted his team toward a more aggressive, high-pressing system, which, while effective in attack, often leaves their defense exposed. Arsenal, known for their defensive solidity under Arteta in tough away fixtures, faces a choice: stick to their cautious approach or look to exploit the spaces Atleti will inevitably leave open. This game will likely be decided by which manager can best impose their will.

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The motivations for both clubs are crystal clear. For Atletico, this competition is everything. Rested and with their focus entirely on this tie, they will harness the energy of their home crowd to build a lead to take to London. Arsenal, meanwhile, is burdened by the demands of their domestic campaign. Chasing a historic double requires immense squad depth and mental fortitude, and this trip to Madrid will be a defining moment in their ambitious season.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, there is almost nothing to separate these two clubs, who have only met three times. The record is perfectly split, with one win for Atletico Madrid, one win for Arsenal, and one draw. This limited history adds an extra layer of unpredictability to this crucial Champions League semifinal showdown.

Their most recent encounter was earlier this season in the Champions League group stage, where Arsenal secured a dominant 4-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium. Before that, the teams clashed in the 2017/18 Europa League semifinals. In that tie, Atletico Madrid advanced 2-1 on aggregate after securing a tense 1-0 win at home following a 1-1 draw in London.

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A powerful trend has emerged from their few meetings: the home team has never lost. This statistic heavily favors Atletico Madrid in this first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano. With an average of 2.3 goals per match across their three encounters and only one clean sheet for each side, the data suggests that home-field advantage could be the decisive factor.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are contending with significant injury concerns that could impact their strategic approach for this pivotal first leg.

Atletico Madrid will be without key midfielder Pablo Barrios for the remainder of the season, while the availability of Ademola Lookman and David Hancko remains in doubt. These absences could force Simeone to adjust his midfield dynamics and rely heavily on his veteran core to control the tempo of the game.

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Arsenal faces its own set of challenges, with Eberechi Eze and Kai Havertz emerging as major doubts after picking up injuries in their last Premier League match. With Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori also likely unavailable, Arteta’s squad depth will be tested. However, the return to full fitness of captain Martin Ødegaard provides a massive boost to their midfield control and creativity.

Atletico Madrid Projected XI (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Pubill, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, González; Griezmann, Álvarez.

Simeone is expected to deploy his classic 4-4-2 formation, designed for defensive resilience and sharp counter-attacks. The experience of Antoine Griezmann and Koke will be vital in managing the game, while Julián Álvarez will lead the line, looking to exploit any gaps in the Arsenal defense.

Arsenal Projected XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice, Ødegaard; Saka, Trossard, Gyökeres.

Arteta will likely counter with a 4-3-3 focused on controlling possession through the midfield trio of Ødegaard, Declan Rice, and Martín Zubimendi. The attacking threat will come from the dynamic front three, though Bukayo Saka‘s limited fitness means he may start on the bench, putting pressure on Viktor Gyökeres and Leandro Trossard to deliver.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo. The service is accessible on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

In addition to the Champions League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can watch other European leagues, including Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers, as well as domestic cups and international fixtures.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99 per month, providing an affordable way to watch the biggest games from around the world. The platform often runs promotional offers, so be sure to check for any available discounts.

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SEE MORE: For a complete rundown of all of the Champions League games, check out our Champions League schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.