Video: Lionel Messi scores first two post-World Cup goals for Inter Miami in 2026 Leagues Cup vs Atletico San Luis

Inter Miami opened its 2026 Leagues Cup campaign against Atletico San Luis on Wednesday, August 5, at Nu Stadium. Although the Mexican side grabbed an early lead, Lionel Messi answered back with his first two goals since the 2026 World Cup to turn the score around in South Florida.

After making his return to action as a substitute against the Columbus Crew over the weekend, Messi rejoined Guillermo Hoyos’ starting lineup for the midweek fixture. David Rodriguez stunned the home crowd by heading in a fourth-minute opener, but the early deficit sparked the Herons, particularly Messi, into an immediate response.

Hunting for an equalizer as Atletico San Luis sat deep in its defensive shell, Inter Miami orchestrated a crisp buildup through the midfield. Casemiro spotted Noah Allen wide on the left flank, and the defender whipped in a sharp cross to a trailing Messi, who redirected the ball past the keeper from the edge of the box in the 11th minute.

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Shortly after, in the 26th minute, Telasco Segovia completed the first-half turnaround by tapping the ball into an open net following another precise delivery from Allen just before the hydration break. As the Mexican side pushed for a result, Messi appeared again to put the away side on its heels.

see also Why isn’t Luis Suarez playing for Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis at 2026 Leagues Cup?

Messi dropped into the middle of the pitch to collect a pass from Casemiro, and after a quick one-two with Yannick Bright, he opened the play wide to Allen. Once again, the defender delivered a pinpoint cross for Messi as he crashed the box, taking a quick touch before finishing calmly to complete his first-half brace in the 44th minute.

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The second half concluded with Messi playing a corner kick that found defender Micael inside the box to score the fourth goal for the Herons, and to add an assist for the Argentine ace.

Messi takes top spot on Leagues Cup goalscoring leaderboard

In his 2023 debut campaign with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi made an immediate impact by scoring 10 goals during his first Leagues Cup appearance to lead the Herons to the title. Following back-to-back seasons interrupted by injuries, Messi marked his return to the tournament by surging to the top of the competition’s all-time scoring charts.

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With his first-half brace, Messi brought his total to 14 goals in 12 all-time Leagues Cup matches, surpassing LAFC’s Denis Bouanga (13) to become the single highest goalscorer in tournament history. Minnesota United’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Philadelphia Union’s Tai Baribo, and former Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez remain tied for third on the all-time list with seven goals apiece.