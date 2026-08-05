Cristiano Ronaldo widens financial gap over Lionel Messi in latest global weekly earnings list

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate the financial landscape, with the latest global salary figures placing him comfortably ahead of the sport’s biggest stars. While Lionel Messi remains among the world’s highest earners, the newest rankings reveal that the Portuguese icon has stretched his advantage, highlighting the growing financial influence of Saudi Arabian soccer.

The latest data also underlines how dramatically the sport’s salary landscape has evolved in recent years. Players representing the Saudi Pro League now occupy several places among the world’s best-paid players, while stars from Europe’s biggest leagues continue to feature prominently.

According to salary figures compiled by Capology, via Planet Football, Cristiano Ronaldo earns an estimated £3.42 million per week in base salary at Al-Nassr, keeping him at the top of world soccer’s wage rankings.

The report states: “Cristiano Ronaldo still ranks as the highest-paid player in the Saudi Pro League and world football, earning a whopping £3.4 million per week with Al-Nassr.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

Those figures are based solely on base wages and do not include bonuses, image rights, signing fees or commercial endorsements, meaning Ronaldo’s overall annual earnings are significantly higher.

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Messi returns to the rankings

The latest list also marks Lionel Messi’s return to the global weekly salary rankings following his move to Inter Miami.

Messi is ranked 13th with an estimated weekly base salary of £360,876, leaving a remarkable financial distance between the longtime rivals. While both remain among soccer’s biggest global icons, the latest figures illustrate how Ronaldo’s Saudi contract has transformed the earnings race.

The comparison also reflects the different career paths taken by the two superstars during the latter stages of their playing careers, with Ronaldo moving to Saudi Arabia while Messi chose Major League Soccer.

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF lifts the Champion’s trophy after winning the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final

Saudi Arabia dominates the highest earners

One of the biggest takeaways from the rankings is the growing financial strength of the Saudi Pro League. Six Saudi Pro League players appear among the world’s 15 highest-paid players, confirming the league’s ability to attract elite talent through record-breaking contracts.

Karim Benzema sits second after Ronaldo with an estimated £2.01 million per week, while Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ivan Toney and Ruben Neves also feature on the list. Their presence reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued investment in world-class soccer with clubs competing for domestic and continental success.

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Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema (R) of Al Hilal.

Top 15 highest-paid players by weekly base salary