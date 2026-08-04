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Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to return to Al Nassr training after visiting teammates during Almeria friendly

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially shifted his focus back to club football after paying a visit to his teammates during Tuesday’s friendly exhibition against UD Almeria in Portugal. With the competitive season right around the corner, reports indicate the Portuguese superstar is set to rejoin full Al Nassr training sessions in the coming days.

According to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, Ronaldo’s post-World Cup vacation has come to an end. The forward had been enjoying extended time off following Portugal’s 2026 World Cup campaign, spending quality time with family on the island of Mallorca.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo stopped by the team’s training facility at the Cidade do Futebol, the national sports complex managed by the Portuguese Football Federation. He reconnected with his teammates on-site and held his first formal meeting with newly appointed head coach Ange Postecoglou.

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He then watched the preseason match against Almeria, the Spanish second-division club in which he holds a 25% ownership stake. Observing the match alongside former Al Nassr manager and current Portugal national team coach Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo saw Al Nassr wrap up its overseas tour with a 2-0 defeat.

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Following the loss in Lisbon, Al Nassr will continue sessions in Portugal before returning to Riyadh. Per A Bola, Ronaldo is now cleared to integrate back into full squad training, making his return to the pitch after last appearing professionally in Portugal’s Round of 16 World Cup elimination against Spain on July 6.

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Ronaldo’s upcoming wedding remains a focal point

Al Nassr opens its official 2026-27 campaign on Saturday, August 15, taking on Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League opener, leaving Ronaldo with only a brief window of squad training before matchday. Meanwhile, details surrounding his upcoming wedding will also remain a major headline throughout the week.

Reports from The Sun indicate that Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez will tie the knot in Madeira, the island where the legendary goalscorer grew up, selecting his hometown of Funchal for the ceremony. The wedding is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, at the historic Funchal Cathedral, followed by a reception at the five-star Savoy Palace hotel, where two complete floors and exclusive lounge areas have been reserved across Friday and Saturday for high-profile guests.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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