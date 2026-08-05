Lionel Messi’s unbelievable La Liga record survives long after Barcelona exit, as even Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez, and Vinicius fall short

Lionel Messi is still absolutely dominating La Liga history years after leaving Barcelona. Even massive superstars like Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez, and Vinicius Junior haven’t been able to touch one of his most mind-blowing records. The Argentine legend’s undeniable dominance is perfectly captured in a crazy statistical ranking that proves exactly how far ahead he was of the greatest attackers from his entire generation.

The former Barcelona captain has not played a La Liga match since 2021, yet his numbers remain untouched by the players who followed him. According to data shared by Squawka, Messi’s extraordinary attacking output over the last decade still stands above every other player in Spain’s top flight.

The record that has survived Messi’s absence is his incredible tally of combined goals and assists in La Liga over the last 10 seasons. Messi leads the ranking with 226 goal contributions in only 172 appearances, creating a gap that has proven almost impossible for others to close.

Behind him sits Iago Aspas, who has recorded 200 goal contributions in 334 matches, while Antoine Griezmann follows with 195 contributions in 348 appearances. The numbers highlight Messi’s advantage, as he needed almost half the number of matches compared with some of the closest challengers to reach the top spot.

Rank Player Games Goals + Assists 1. Lionel Messi 172 226 2. Iago Aspas 334 200 3. Antoine Griezmann 348 195 4. Karim Benzema 224 180 5. Luis Suarez 196 167 6. Gerard Moreno 285 149 7. Mikel Oyarzabal 327 141 8. Inaki Williams 363 124 9. Vinicius Junior 242 118 10. Ante Budimir 232 105

The complete top five shows the level of attacking talent Messi surpassed during the period. Karim Benzema finished with 180 goal contributions in 224 games, while Luis Suarez registered 167 in 196 appearances, meaning even two of the most dangerous forwards of their era could not match the Argentine’s production.

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The hidden strength behind Messi’s record

While the total number itself is impressive, the most remarkable part of Messi’s achievement is the efficiency behind it. The Argentine averaged approximately 1.31 goal contributions per La Liga match, a figure that places him in a completely different category compared with the rest of the list.

Benzema averaged around 0.80 contributions per game, while Suarez produced approximately 0.85. Both figures are outstanding by normal standards, but they still fall well short of the incredible pace Messi maintained during his final years with Barcelona.

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Squawka’s comparison showed that Messi’s advantage was built through both consistency and extraordinary productivity, allowing him to remain at the top despite leaving Spain years ago.

The ranking also demonstrates two different paths to success. Players like Aspas and Griezmann built their totals through incredible durability and hundreds of appearances, while Messi reached an even higher mark through unmatched attacking influence every time he stepped onto the pitch.

Benzema and Suarez came closest to challenging Messi

Among the players who appeared capable of threatening Messi’s position, Benzema and Suarez were the strongest candidates. Both enjoyed historic careers in Spain and delivered some of the best attacking seasons La Liga has seen.

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Benzema became Real Madrid’s main attacking leader after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure and eventually won the Ballon d’Or in 2022. His 180 goal contributions in 224 matches underline his brilliance, but he still finished 46 contributions behind Messi despite playing more games during the same period.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Luis Suarez of Barcelona celebrate

Suarez’s numbers are equally impressive considering his role as one of Barcelona’s greatest forwards. The Uruguayan formed the legendary MSN attacking trio alongside Messi and Neymar before later starring for Atletico Madrid.

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However, even one of the most complete strikers of the modern era could not match his former teammate. Suarez’s total of 167 contributions in 196 appearances shows his quality but also emphasizes the extraordinary level Messi reached.

Vinicius Junior faces difficult challenge

The modern generation of La Liga stars has also struggled to approach Messi’s benchmark. Vinicius Junior represents one of the most exciting attacking players in world soccer, but his current numbers show the size of the challenge ahead.

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The Brazilian winger has recorded 118 goal contributions in 242 La Liga matches, placing him ninth on the decade-long ranking. While Vinicius has become a key figure for Real Madrid and continues to improve, he remains more than 100 contributions behind Messi’s total.

For Vinicius or any future superstar to surpass Messi, they would need years of elite scoring and creative output while maintaining exceptional fitness. The Argentine’s record combines goals, assists, consistency, and availability at a level rarely seen in soccer history.