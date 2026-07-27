Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Premier League and English competitions to test new goalkeeper injury rule aimed at stopping time-wasting

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez clutches his back in apparent agony after a clash with Yoane Wissa.
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesAston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez clutches his back in apparent agony after a clash with Yoane Wissa.

The Premier League has long been at the forefront of adopting rule changes proposed by soccer’s governing bodies. Ahead of the 2026–27 campaign, the English top flight, alongside several other competitions across the country, will trial a new goalkeeper injury rule designed to crack down on tactical timeouts and time-wasting.

As reported by sports journalist Ben Jacobs, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) received approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to roll out the trial for the upcoming 2026–27 season.

PGMOL is the governing body responsible for overseeing match officials across English professional soccer. Consequently, the new rule will be enforced across the Premier League, the English Football League (EFL), major Football Association (FA) cup competitions, and the Women’s Super League (WSL).

Add as a preferredsource on Google

How the new rule works

Goalkeepers going to ground to feign injury has grown into one of soccer’s oldest time-wasting tactics. Because keepers cannot easily be removed from the pitch for medical evaluation, a stoppage forces the match to grind to a halt, offering teams a prolonged breather or a chance to gather along the touchline for tactical instruction.

Martin Dubravka of Burnley recieves treatment for a head injury.

Martin Dubravka of Burnley recieves treatment for a head injury.

Under IFAB’s newly approved trial, anytime a match is stopped for a goalkeeper to receive medical treatment, an outfield teammate must temporarily leave the pitch for one minute of active play. This builds on recent player-evaluation protocols, but since a keeper cannot leave the field without forcing a stoppage, a teammate must serve the temporary exile outside the touchline instead.

Advertisement
World Cup 2026 winner Rodri tells Manchester City he wants Real Madrid switch, and one reason stands out

see also

World Cup 2026 winner Rodri tells Manchester City he wants Real Madrid switch, and one reason stands out

Once the head referee signals team physios onto the pitch, the manager has 10 seconds to select an outfield player to step off the field and report his choice to the fourth official. If the manager fails to nominate a player within that 10-second window, the team captain is automatically required to leave the field.

Similar to general player-treatment rules, several exemptions will apply. An outfield teammate will not be required to leave the pitch if:

  • The goalkeeper says they do not need the physio and they have not caused play to stop.
  • The goalkeeper and an outfield player have collided.
  • A goalkeeper is fouled and needs immediate treatment.
  • A goalkeeper is bleeding.
  • A goalkeeper suffered a serious injury (has to be substituted) or concussion.
Advertisement

Additional World Cup-inspired rules for 2026-27

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, English soccer introduced an eight-second possession cap on goalkeepers to deter delay-of-game tactics and keep matches moving. Now, additional pace-of-play initiatives showcased at the 2026 World Cup will be integrated into the domestic calendar.

Under the updated guidelines, players will face a strict five-second countdown on throw-ins and goal kicks, while substituted players will have a maximum of 10 seconds to exit the pitch. The complete package of rules is set to debut Saturday, Aug. 1, during the Carabao Cup preliminary round matchup between Tranmere Rovers and Rochdale.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
‘It hurts, and it will hurt for a while’: Kylian Mbappe reflects on France’s 2026 World Cup campaign

‘It hurts, and it will hurt for a while’: Kylian Mbappe reflects on France’s 2026 World Cup campaign

After achieving the 4th place, Kylian Mbappe reflected on France's campaign in the 2026 World Cup in an emotional message to the fans: "It hurts, and it will hurt for a while."

Ferran Torres reportedly nears a transfer to PSG due to Yan Diomande’s potential arrival to Real Madrid

Ferran Torres reportedly nears a transfer to PSG due to Yan Diomande’s potential arrival to Real Madrid

Despite having won the 2026 World Cup, Ferran Torres does not seem to have a clear future at Barcelona. After the drama involving Yan Diomande and Real Madrid, the 26-year-old star is reportedly moving closer to PSG, with a formal offer already on the table.

How to watch Antigua and Barbuda U20 vs Guatemala U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

How to watch Antigua and Barbuda U20 vs Guatemala U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Antigua and Barbuda U20 and Guatemala U20 will face each other in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action live in the United States.

Ousmane Dembele’s future decided as PSG are reportedly near a contract extension for the 2025 Ballon d’Or

Ousmane Dembele’s future decided as PSG are reportedly near a contract extension for the 2025 Ballon d’Or

Over the last few months, Ousmane Dembélé's future seemed to be very much up in the air. However, everything has changed, as PSG are reportedly close to reaching a contract extension with the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo