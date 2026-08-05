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Why isn’t Luis Suarez playing for Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis at 2026 Leagues Cup?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Luis Suarez of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLuis Suarez of Inter Miami.

Luis Suarez will be watching from the sidelines as Inter Miami open their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign against Atletico San Luis on Wednesday. The Uruguayan striker is serving a six-match suspension in the competition, ruling him out for the tournament’s entire duration, including this opener at Nu Stadium.

The ban traces back to the chaotic scenes that followed Inter Miami‘s 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final. In the aftermath of that loss, Suarez was caught spitting at a member of the Sounders’ coaching staff during a post-match brawl near midfield.

Days later, the Leagues Cup disciplinary committee handed down its punishment: a six-match ban for Suarez, along with lesser suspensions for teammates Tomas Aviles and Sergio Busquets.

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That means Suarez, despite being in excellent form for Inter Miami in MLS play this season, simply is not an option for head coach Guillermo Hoyos as the club begins its title chase in the competition. He remains available for MLS matches, but the Leagues Cup ban applies strictly to this tournament, keeping him out of every fixture Inter Miami play in it.

Luis Suarez celebrates a goal for Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

Luis Suarez celebrates a goal for Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

Inter Miami’s forward crisis for the Leagues Cup opener

Suarez’s absence leaves Hoyos short-handed up front, and he isn’t the only forward missing out. German Berterame is also unavailable, still recovering from the hard collision he suffered against CF Montreal that required an overnight hospital stay, while Tadeo Allende remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from knee surgery undergone back in May.

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Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis at 2026 Leagues Cup

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Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis at 2026 Leagues Cup

With three of Inter Miami’s attacking options unavailable in one stretch, Hoyos is expected to lean on Mateo Silvetti alongside Lionel Messi to carry the attack against San Luis, a considerably thinner frontline than the one that has powered the club’s recent MLS form.

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