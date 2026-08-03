Lionel Messi reportedly set for Argentina homecoming during upcoming XL international break after 2026 World Cup final

Lionel Messi‘s international future remains a subject of intense speculation following Argentina‘s agonizing defeat in the 2026 World Cup final, but an immediate retirement appears off the table. As national teams begin preparations for the fall international window, reports indicate that the legend is set to return to action on home soil.

The expanded 2026 World Cup forced domestic leagues to adjust their start dates, creating a ripple effect across the global soccer calendar that also reshaped international fixtures. To ease player workload, FIFA introduced a consolidated, extended international window running from September 21 through October 6, allowing European teams to play four Nations League matches while other confederations can schedule up to three international friendlies.

Under this new calendar format, Argentine news outlet Infobae reports that the Argentina Football Association (AFA) is working to organize three exhibition matches during the extended fall window. Plans call for two matches in China before concluding with a homecoming match in Argentina, tentatively set for October 1.

The AFA’s primary objective is bringing Messi back to domestic soil for a emotional reunion with supporters in the wake of the World Cup. The Argentine captain opted not to join the squad’s initial return flight to Buenos Aires, and while his availability for the Asian leg of the tour remains unconfirmed, bringing him face-to-face with home fans remains the federation’s top priority.

Lionel Messi’s Instagram post. (@leomessi)

For the lone domestic fixture, the AFA hopes to stage the match in the capital city of Buenos Aires. While an opponent has not been finalized, federation officials are reportedly targeting an opponent from CONMEBOL or CONCACAF.

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Meanwhile, China remains the primary destination for the team’s fixtures abroad. According to Infobae, host nation China is slated as one of the friendly opponents, and while discussions between the two federations are ongoing, no formal agreement has been signed.

Two foundational futures remain uncertain for Argentina

The upcoming window marks the start of a brand new international cycle as federations begin long-term planning for the 2030 World Cup. For Argentina, however, that rebuilding process remains on hold as two defining pillars of the program evaluate their futures.

Chief among them is the 39-year-old Messi, whose decision to travel independently to his hometown of Rosario (rather than joining the team flight to Buenos Aires for the public welcome ceremony) raised eyebrows across the country. Messi’s last interaction with supporters came on the pitch immediately following the World Cup final, where an appreciative crowd cheered the squad as the tearful captain could only stare at them in what may prove to be one of his final appearances in an Albiceleste shirt.

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The other major question mark centers on head coach Lionel Scaloni, who also broke down in tears during a brief, emotional postgame press conference following the final. Scaloni’s current contract runs through December 2026, and while the AFA remains eager for him to spearhead the 2030 cycle, his long-term commitment remains uncertain, a factor that could heavily influence Messi’s decision on whether to continue playing internationally.