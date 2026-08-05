Cristiano Ronaldo has unexpectedly found himself connected to one of the biggest transfer stories involving one of Al-Nassr’s fiercest Saudi Pro League rivals. While the Portuguese superstar continues preparing for another season in Saudi Arabia, developments away from the pitch have placed his growing soccer business interests in the spotlight alongside Al-Ittihad’s summer recruitment strategy.

The latest move has raised eyebrows across the league, especially as Al-Ittihad moved quickly to strengthen its squad while Al-Nassr is still waiting to complete its first major signing of the transfer window. Ronaldo’s investment outside Saudi Arabia has now played an indirect role in helping one of the club’s biggest domestic competitors.

Al-Ittihad has officially completed the signing of Senegal midfielder Dion Lopy from Spanish club Almeria, making him the club’s first overseas arrival of the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Al-Riyadiah and several other outlets, the 24-year-old signed a long-term contract after the Tigers agreed to pay approximately $15 million, with the transfer fee scheduled to be paid in installments. The deal also reportedly includes a 10% sell-on clause in favor of Almeria should Lopy be transferred again in the future.

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The Saudi club confirmed the transfer through an announcement on its official social media channels, although it did not disclose the financial details.

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Ronaldo’s Almeria investment creates unexpected link

The transfer carries an unusual twist because Almeria is partially owned by Cristiano Ronaldo. Earlier in 2026, Ronaldo acquired a 25% ownership stake in the Spanish club, expanding his soccer portfolio while continuing his playing career with Al-Nassr.

That investment means one of Ronaldo’s clubs has now completed a profitable sale to Al-Ittihad, a direct Saudi Pro League rival that continues to challenge Al-Nassr for domestic honors. The timing has attracted attention because Al-Ittihad has already secured its first major foreign signing, while Al-Nassr has yet to bring in a new player during the current transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC competes for the ball with Ahmed Al-Julaydan of team Al-Ittihad FC

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The Senegal international joins Al-Ittihad following the departure of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, whose contract expired at the end of last season. Lopy primarily operates as a defensive midfielder, although he is also capable of playing in a deeper central role.

His versatility is expected to provide additional balance in midfield as the club prepares for the upcoming Saudi Pro League campaign. Since arriving at Almeria from Stade Reims in 2023, Lopy made 105 appearances, scoring four goals and contributing six assists across all competitions.

Tansfer that benefits everyone

The midfielder built a reputation in Spain through his physical presence, defensive awareness and ability to recover possession. During the 2025-26 campaign, he featured regularly in midfield while also contributing going forward with three goals and two assists in league competition.

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Statistical reports highlighted his impact in defensive situations, including strong numbers for tackles, interceptions, ball recoveries and aerial duels. His passing range also made him an attractive option for a possession-based side looking to strengthen its midfield.

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For Al-Ittihad, the signing addresses an important gap left by Fabinho’s departure while adding an experienced international midfielder entering the prime years of his career.

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For Almeria, the transfer delivers a significant financial return, and for Cristiano Ronaldo, it marks another notable moment since becoming a soccer club owner. Although the Portuguese icon remains focused on Al-Nassr’s ambitions on the pitch, one of his investments has unexpectedly helped strengthen one of his club’s biggest domestic rivals ahead of the new Saudi Pro League season.