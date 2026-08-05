Report: Julian Alvarez set to add a final chapter to the Barcelona transfer saga upon his Atletico Madrid return

Julian Alvarez is preparing to escalate his push to leave Atletico Madrid, according to ESPN Argentina. The Argentine striker is expected to report back to training on August 10, and he plans to tell Diego Simeone and the Atletico board face-to-face that he no longer wants to continue at the club, with Barcelona as his only desired destination.

The move marks a clear escalation in a saga that has dragged on since June, when Alvarez first went public about his desire to leave during the 2026 World Cup, saying a transfer was “the best thing for everyone” and that he wanted to fulfill his dream.

That declaration infuriated Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, who accused Barcelona of disrespecting the club and announced formal complaints to both FIFA and the RFEF, alleging illegal contact with the player during a protected period.

None of that has slowed Barcelona down. Sporting director Deco traveled to Madrid this week to meet with Alvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, and the club is preparing what it considers its definitive offer, even as Atletico continues to demand the player’s full €500 million release clause and refuses to negotiate a lower figure.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid. (Getty Images)

With Atletico standing firm and the financial gap between the two clubs still enormous, Alvarez appears to be betting that a direct, personal ultimatum can do what months of public pressure and Barcelona’s offers have not.

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see also Report: Ferran Torres could unlock a Julian Alvarez move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona

Could a Ferran Torres’ potential exit fund Barcelona’s push for Alvarez?

Adding another layer to Barcelona’s attacking plans, Ferran Torres’s own future at the club remains unresolved. Speaking to NBC’s Today Show, the Spanish forward left the door open when asked about his situation.

“I have a contract with Barcelona, but in football you never know. I’m waiting to make the right decision,” he said. Asked about his dream destination, he avoided naming a club altogether, offering only, “my dream is to be happy“.

Barcelona want Torres to stay at the club unless the forward himself asks to leave. Renewal talks, however, remain stalled, and the forward could still depart if an offer arrives for him in Catalonia.

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The one scenario that could shift their approach is Paris Saint-Germain tabling an offer above €50 million — a bid significant enough that Barcelona would consider letting him leave.

Should that scenario play out and Torres depart, it would only add urgency to Barcelona’s pursuit of Alvarez, giving Flick’s attack an even more pressing need alongside the gap already left by Lewandowski’s exit — and giving the club further reason to push hard once Alvarez delivers his message to Simeone.