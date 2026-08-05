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Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis at 2026 Leagues Cup

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami open their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign on Wednesday, August 5, hosting Atletico San Luis at Nu Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Herons arrive unbeaten in their last seven MLS matches, while San Luis is still searching for its first win of the Apertura 2026 in Liga MX.

For this crucial game, Lionel Messi is expected to start. The Argentine returned from the World Cup off the bench in Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew last weekend, and coach Guillermo Hoyos is now set to hand him his first start since the tournament, alongside Rodrigo De Paul, who is also projected to be in the lineup after working his way back from international duty.

Hoyos will have to make do without two key attacking pieces for the opener. Luis Suárez is unavailable for the entire tournament, serving the first match of a six-game Leagues Cup suspension stemming from his conduct in last year’s final against Seattle Sounders.

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Germán Berterame is also out, still recovering from the hard collision he suffered against CF Montreal that required an overnight hospital stay, leaving Mateo Silvetti as the likely option to partner Messi up front.

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Inter Miami projected lineup

With Suárez, Berterame and also Tadeo Allende, who is recovering from knee surgery, ruled out for this match, Hoyos is expected to use Silvetti in attack alongside Messi.

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Lionel Messi prepares for Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup debut as Guillermo Hoyos confirms his availability

This is Miami’s projected starting XI: St. Clair; Mura, Fray, Micael, Reguilon; Bright, Casemiro, De Paul, Segovia; Messi, Silvetti.

Atletico San Luis projected lineup

Atletico San Luis arrive in a very different moment. The Mexican side has yet to find its footing in the Apertura, and this Leagues Cup opener gives them a chance to salvage some momentum against a strong Miami side.

This is San Luis’ projected starting XI: Sánchez; Bambu, García, Águila; Torres, Salles-Lamonge, Macías, Esteves; Rodríguez, Flores, Llorente.

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