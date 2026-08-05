Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Real Madrid
Comments

Jude Bellingham’s record as Real Madrid’s most expensive signing could be broken by reported Yan Diomande deal

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid.
© Sebastian Widmann & David Ramos/Getty ImagesYan Diomande of RB Leipzig and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid.

Yan Diomande‘s transfer to Real Madrid appears imminent, with RB Leipzig and the Spanish giant deep in negotiations to finalize the deal. With the player’s signature serving as the final remaining hurdle, Diomande’s reported fee could ultimately eclipse Jude Bellingham‘s transfer record to become the most expensive acquisition in Real Madrid history.

Real Madrid’s front office has been working to lock up Diomande’s signing, though several obstacles surfaced over recent weeks, with Leipzig executives even publicly denying that an agreement had been reached. As negotiations resumed, momentum shifted, and widespread reports now indicate that a formal agreement has been struck between both clubs.

According to The Athletic‘s Mario Cortegana and Sebastian Stafford-Bloor, Real Madrid will pay a base fee in the neighborhood of €125 million for Diomande. However, with an additional €15 million included in performance-based add-ons, the full package could reach €140 million, establishing the Ivorian winger as the single most expensive signing in Los Blancos history.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

A week ago, Leipzig announced that Diomande would not travel to the team’s training camp in Saalfelden, Austria, citing an illness that sparked intense speculation regarding his transfer status. When the German club subsequently confirmed he had rejoined the squad for preseason activities following his recovery, questions arose over whether contract talks had stalled.

Tweet placeholder

Now back on track, The Athletic reports that Diomande is expected to receive clearance to travel to Madrid for medical examinations before finalizing his contract. The 19-year-old phenom is set to sign a five-year deal through 2031, completing a blockbuster transaction that could rewrite the financial record books at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement
Vinicius Jr makes bold social media move amid Real Madrid exit rumors and Arsenal interest

see also

Vinicius Jr makes bold social media move amid Real Madrid exit rumors and Arsenal interest

Diomande projected to surpass Bellingham’s benchmark

Back in 2023, Real Madrid made a similar marquee investment in a teenage superstar, acquiring a 19-year-old Jude Bellingham. While initial reports suggested his transfer fee would fall below Eden Hazard’s record mark, post-deal disclosures revealed a far higher ultimate price tag.

In an interview with Diario AS, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed the transfer structure exceeded the initially reported €103 million base. “If it had been 103 million, we would have negotiated poorly. It was quite a bit more,” the German executive stated.

According to Borussia Dortmund’s financial disclosures, Real Madrid agreed to a guaranteed €103 million fee alongside potential incentive clauses worth up to 30% of that base (€30.9 million). Those performance add-ons bring Bellingham’s maximum total fee to €133.9 million, leaving his mark just shy of the potential overall valuation for Diomande.

Advertisement

Real Madrid most expensive signings

Taking into account the total amount of the deals for Diomande and Bellingham (including add-ons), the ranking of the most expensive Real Madrid signings goes as follows:

RankPlayerFee (EUR)YearSelling Club
1.Yan Diomande140 million2026RB Leipzig
2.Jude Bellingham133.9 million2023Borussia Dortmund
3.Eden Hazard120.8 million2019Chelsea
4.Gareth Bale101 million2013Tottenham Hotspur
5.Cristiano Ronaldo94 million2009Manchester United
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Vinicius Jr makes bold social media move amid Real Madrid exit rumors and Arsenal interest

Vinicius Jr makes bold social media move amid Real Madrid exit rumors and Arsenal interest

Vinicius Jr wiped his Instagram account clean amid contract renewal talks with Real Madrid and Arsenal's interest in signing him.

Real Madrid reportedly make final salary offer for Vinicius Junior below Kylian Mbappe’s amid Arsenal interest

Real Madrid reportedly make final salary offer for Vinicius Junior below Kylian Mbappe’s amid Arsenal interest

With Arsenal interested on pursuing his signing, Real Madrid have reportedly made a final salary offer to Vinicius Junior that falls below the current deal with Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid salary reportedly revealed as contract demands drop for new deal

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid salary reportedly revealed as contract demands drop for new deal

As his contract demands have reportedly dropped to reach an agreement over a new deal, Vinicius Junior's salary at Real Madrid has surfaced.

RB Leipzig managing director takes jab at reports claiming Yan Diomande’s Real Madrid move is done

RB Leipzig managing director takes jab at reports claiming Yan Diomande’s Real Madrid move is done

RB Leipzig managing director Marcel Schafer referred to Yan Diomande's potential move to Real Madrid, taking a jab to the reports claiming that the deal was already done.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo