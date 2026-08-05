Jude Bellingham’s record as Real Madrid’s most expensive signing could be broken by reported Yan Diomande deal

Yan Diomande‘s transfer to Real Madrid appears imminent, with RB Leipzig and the Spanish giant deep in negotiations to finalize the deal. With the player’s signature serving as the final remaining hurdle, Diomande’s reported fee could ultimately eclipse Jude Bellingham‘s transfer record to become the most expensive acquisition in Real Madrid history.

Real Madrid’s front office has been working to lock up Diomande’s signing, though several obstacles surfaced over recent weeks, with Leipzig executives even publicly denying that an agreement had been reached. As negotiations resumed, momentum shifted, and widespread reports now indicate that a formal agreement has been struck between both clubs.

According to The Athletic‘s Mario Cortegana and Sebastian Stafford-Bloor, Real Madrid will pay a base fee in the neighborhood of €125 million for Diomande. However, with an additional €15 million included in performance-based add-ons, the full package could reach €140 million, establishing the Ivorian winger as the single most expensive signing in Los Blancos history.

A week ago, Leipzig announced that Diomande would not travel to the team’s training camp in Saalfelden, Austria, citing an illness that sparked intense speculation regarding his transfer status. When the German club subsequently confirmed he had rejoined the squad for preseason activities following his recovery, questions arose over whether contract talks had stalled.

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Now back on track, The Athletic reports that Diomande is expected to receive clearance to travel to Madrid for medical examinations before finalizing his contract. The 19-year-old phenom is set to sign a five-year deal through 2031, completing a blockbuster transaction that could rewrite the financial record books at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Diomande projected to surpass Bellingham’s benchmark

Back in 2023, Real Madrid made a similar marquee investment in a teenage superstar, acquiring a 19-year-old Jude Bellingham. While initial reports suggested his transfer fee would fall below Eden Hazard’s record mark, post-deal disclosures revealed a far higher ultimate price tag.

In an interview with Diario AS, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed the transfer structure exceeded the initially reported €103 million base. “If it had been 103 million, we would have negotiated poorly. It was quite a bit more,” the German executive stated.

According to Borussia Dortmund’s financial disclosures, Real Madrid agreed to a guaranteed €103 million fee alongside potential incentive clauses worth up to 30% of that base (€30.9 million). Those performance add-ons bring Bellingham’s maximum total fee to €133.9 million, leaving his mark just shy of the potential overall valuation for Diomande.

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Real Madrid most expensive signings

Taking into account the total amount of the deals for Diomande and Bellingham (including add-ons), the ranking of the most expensive Real Madrid signings goes as follows: