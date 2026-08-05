Why is the second half of the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atletico San Luis being delayed?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were hosting Mexican side Atletico San Luis for Matchday 1 of the 2026 Leagues Cup at Nu Stadium when an unexpected weather delay forced match officials to halt the contest with Miami holding a 4-2 lead.

The match between Inter Miami and Atletico San Luis was suspended due to a severe lightning storm in the Miami area. As rain began pouring onto the pitch, a nearby lightning strike prompted referees to stop play in the 67:50 minute and send both squads to their respective locker rooms.

The video board inside Nu Stadium displayed a venue-wide notice: “Weather Delay. Attention please, a weather delay is currently in effect. Please remain in your seats and await furher instruction. We will provide updates as conditions develop.“

The stoppage follows the strict weather safety protocol mandated by the Leagues Cup in the event of severe weather. Under tournament rules, a match is automatically suspended whenever a lightning strike is detected within an 8-to-10-mile radius of the stadium.

Once halted, the safety protocol requires a mandatory 30-minute countdown, which resets completely to zero with every subsequent lightning strike detected in the monitored zone. Beginning at 9:10 p.m. local time, play is expected to resume at 9:40 p.m. if no additional lightning is detected in the area.

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