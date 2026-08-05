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Why is the second half of the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atletico San Luis being delayed?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF ahead of the Atletico San Luis game.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF ahead of the Atletico San Luis game.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were hosting Mexican side Atletico San Luis for Matchday 1 of the 2026 Leagues Cup at Nu Stadium when an unexpected weather delay forced match officials to halt the contest with Miami holding a 4-2 lead.

The match between Inter Miami and Atletico San Luis was suspended due to a severe lightning storm in the Miami area. As rain began pouring onto the pitch, a nearby lightning strike prompted referees to stop play in the 67:50 minute and send both squads to their respective locker rooms.

The video board inside Nu Stadium displayed a venue-wide notice: “Weather Delay. Attention please, a weather delay is currently in effect. Please remain in your seats and await furher instruction. We will provide updates as conditions develop.

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The stoppage follows the strict weather safety protocol mandated by the Leagues Cup in the event of severe weather. Under tournament rules, a match is automatically suspended whenever a lightning strike is detected within an 8-to-10-mile radius of the stadium.

Once halted, the safety protocol requires a mandatory 30-minute countdown, which resets completely to zero with every subsequent lightning strike detected in the monitored zone. Beginning at 9:10 p.m. local time, play is expected to resume at 9:40 p.m. if no additional lightning is detected in the area.

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