Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
turkish super lig
Comments

Mohamed Salah’s shirt No. 61 gesture has hidden meaning as Trabzonspor reveals his matchday number

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Mohamed Salah arriving in Turkiye
© Trabzonspor on XMohamed Salah arriving in Turkiye

Mohamed Salah‘s arrival at Trabzonspor has already become one of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window, with thousands of supporters turning out to welcome the Egyptian superstar after he departed from Liverpool. The veteran forward received a hero’s reception in Turkiye, while the club celebrated the signing as a landmark moment in its history.

The excitement surrounding Salah went far beyond the transfer itself. During his first public appearance in Trabzonspor colors, a small detail on the back of his shirt immediately caught supporters’ attention and sparked widespread curiosity, prompting questions about whether it would become his official squad number.

Trabzonspor supporters extraordinarily greeted Salah after he landed on a private jet before traveling to Trabzon for his official presentation. Hundreds of fans first welcomed him at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before thousands more gathered in Trabzon, creating an atmosphere usually reserved for major trophy celebrations.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Videos of supporters chanting his name, waving club colors and setting off flares quickly spread across social media. Before boarding his flight, Salah sent a short message directly to the supporters: “Trabzon, are you ready? I can hear you. See you very soon.” He also delighted fans by using the club’s famous motto, “Bize Her Yer Trabzon [For us, everywhere is Trabzon].”

Tweet placeholder

The mysterious No. 61 shirt and why it means so much

One of the biggest talking points during Salah’s unveiling was the No. 61 shirt he wore instead of the famous No. 11 associated with his Liverpool career or the No. 10 he regularly wears for Egypt.

Advertisement

The unusual number immediately fueled speculation among supporters, with many wondering whether the Egyptian forward had decided to begin the next chapter of his career with an entirely different identity. The explanation, however, carried far greater meaning than many expected.

Tweet placeholder

The No. 61 shirt was chosen as a tribute to the city of Trabzon itself. In Turkiye, 61 is the official vehicle registration code for Trabzon Province, making the number one of the city’s strongest symbols of local pride and identity. It appears throughout daily life, from businesses and social media accounts to merchandise and fan culture.

Advertisement

The connection also extends to matchdays, when Trabzonspor supporters traditionally transform the 61st minute of every home match into a celebration, filling the stadium with chants, fireworks and confetti. Several former Claret-Blues’ players have proudly worn the symbolic number over the years, making Salah’s decision a respectful nod to the club’s traditions before even kicking a ball.

Salah’s official squad number revealed

Although the No. 61 shirt generated enormous attention, Trabzonspor does not expect it to become Salah’s permanent matchday number. As later confirmed by the club, the Egyptian star will wear the No. 10 shirt during official matches, the same number he currently represents with Egypt.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The report adds that the club had originally prepared a No. 11 shirt for Salah, reflecting the number he famously wore throughout most of his Liverpool career. However, as per the Turkish newspaper Sabah, the veteran forward requested No. 10 before the transfer was finalized, prompting Ernest Muci to give up the number so Salah could continue wearing the shirt most closely associated with his international career.

Tweet placeholder
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mohamed Salah snubs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League and MLS after agreeing to join Trabzonspor

Mohamed Salah snubs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League and MLS after agreeing to join Trabzonspor

Mohamed Salah has taken the decision to join Trabzonspor, snubbing the interest drawn by Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League and the MLS.

Trabzonspor issues seething statement after receiving fan ban

Trabzonspor issues seething statement after receiving fan ban

Trabzonspor will be forced to play their next six matches without fans in the stands in their home stadium after a major issue in the recent game against Fenerbahce. The Turkish Football Federation officially handed out the punishment on Wednesday. Two Fenerbahce players picked up one-game suspensions for their parts in the brawl as well. […]

Fenerbahce calls on vote to potentially leave Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahce calls on vote to potentially leave Turkish Super Lig

Officials at Turkish soccer club Fenerbahce may soon elect to officially defect from the Turkish Super Lig. The league is the top division in Turkey and the Yellow Canaries have won the title 19 times in their illustrious history. Only rival Galatasaray has managed to win more top-flight trophies than Fenerbahce. The news comes as […]

Twelve fans arrested in Turkish Super Lig for storming the pitch

Twelve fans arrested in Turkish Super Lig for storming the pitch

Violence and hooliganism transpired in the Turkish Super Lig this past weekend when Trabzonspor fans attacked Fenerbahce players on the pitch. Fenerbahce had just defeated third-place Trabzonspor to keep pace with Galatasaray in the Turkish top flight. Visiting players from Fener celebrated their win on the pitch after the whistle. Michy Batshuayi had just scored […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo