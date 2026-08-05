Mohamed Salah’s shirt No. 61 gesture has hidden meaning as Trabzonspor reveals his matchday number

Mohamed Salah‘s arrival at Trabzonspor has already become one of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window, with thousands of supporters turning out to welcome the Egyptian superstar after he departed from Liverpool. The veteran forward received a hero’s reception in Turkiye, while the club celebrated the signing as a landmark moment in its history.

The excitement surrounding Salah went far beyond the transfer itself. During his first public appearance in Trabzonspor colors, a small detail on the back of his shirt immediately caught supporters’ attention and sparked widespread curiosity, prompting questions about whether it would become his official squad number.

Trabzonspor supporters extraordinarily greeted Salah after he landed on a private jet before traveling to Trabzon for his official presentation. Hundreds of fans first welcomed him at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before thousands more gathered in Trabzon, creating an atmosphere usually reserved for major trophy celebrations.

Videos of supporters chanting his name, waving club colors and setting off flares quickly spread across social media. Before boarding his flight, Salah sent a short message directly to the supporters: “Trabzon, are you ready? I can hear you. See you very soon.” He also delighted fans by using the club’s famous motto, “Bize Her Yer Trabzon [For us, everywhere is Trabzon].”

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The mysterious No. 61 shirt and why it means so much

One of the biggest talking points during Salah’s unveiling was the No. 61 shirt he wore instead of the famous No. 11 associated with his Liverpool career or the No. 10 he regularly wears for Egypt.

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The unusual number immediately fueled speculation among supporters, with many wondering whether the Egyptian forward had decided to begin the next chapter of his career with an entirely different identity. The explanation, however, carried far greater meaning than many expected.

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The No. 61 shirt was chosen as a tribute to the city of Trabzon itself. In Turkiye, 61 is the official vehicle registration code for Trabzon Province, making the number one of the city’s strongest symbols of local pride and identity. It appears throughout daily life, from businesses and social media accounts to merchandise and fan culture.

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The connection also extends to matchdays, when Trabzonspor supporters traditionally transform the 61st minute of every home match into a celebration, filling the stadium with chants, fireworks and confetti. Several former Claret-Blues’ players have proudly worn the symbolic number over the years, making Salah’s decision a respectful nod to the club’s traditions before even kicking a ball.

Salah’s official squad number revealed

Although the No. 61 shirt generated enormous attention, Trabzonspor does not expect it to become Salah’s permanent matchday number. As later confirmed by the club, the Egyptian star will wear the No. 10 shirt during official matches, the same number he currently represents with Egypt.

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The report adds that the club had originally prepared a No. 11 shirt for Salah, reflecting the number he famously wore throughout most of his Liverpool career. However, as per the Turkish newspaper Sabah, the veteran forward requested No. 10 before the transfer was finalized, prompting Ernest Muci to give up the number so Salah could continue wearing the shirt most closely associated with his international career.