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How to watch Kosovo vs Turkiye match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Ferdi Kadioglu of Turkiye
© Burak Kara/Getty ImagesFerdi Kadioglu of Turkiye
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Kosovo vs Turkiye on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Kosovo vs Turkiye
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, March 31, 2026
WHERE Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Kosovo’s stunning 4-3 upset over Slovakia flipped the script in this UEFA Qualifiers second-round final, setting the stage for one of the most wide-open and unpredictable matchups in the bracket. Now just a single victory away from securing its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance, Kosovo enters with momentum and confidence.

Meanwhile, Turkiye arrives as the favored side after taking care of Romania as expected, aiming to punch its ticket back to the global stage for the first time since 2002. With history on the line and no clear outcome in sight, this final has all the ingredients of a must-watch showdown—don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Kosovo vs Turkiye and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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