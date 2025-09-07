Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Turkiye vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Marc Cucurella of Spain
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesMarc Cucurella of Spain
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Turkiye vs Spain on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Turkiye vs Spain
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, September 7, 2025
WHERE ViX, Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Spain and Turkiye are set for a crucial Group E showdown after each side started with a win. Spain looked every bit the favorite in their opener, cruising to a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in a performance that felt more lopsided than the scoreline suggested.

Turkiye, meanwhile, kept fans on edge with a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Georgia, proving they can create problems even against tougher opposition. Now the underdog, Turkiye head into Madrid knowing that a shock result could change the group standings in a big way.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Turkiye vs Spain and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Galatasaray Champions League exit is blow for Turkish soccer

Galatasaray Champions League exit is blow for Turkish soccer

In the second leg of the Champions League playoff round, Galatasaray lost 1-0 at home to Young Boys of Switzerland. This ended the side's Champions League campaign. Additionally, for the second time in three years, no Turkish club will participate in the first-round proper of the UEFA Champions League. The atmosphere at Rams Park was […]

Third time's a charm? Zaha set for another Crystal Palace spell

Third time's a charm? Zaha set for another Crystal Palace spell

Wilfried Zaha, a name synonymous with Crystal Palace, could be making a sensational return to Selhurst Park for a third spell at the club. According to recent reports, the South London club is keen on bringing their former talisman back from Turkish giants Galatasaray. This potential reunion could provide a significant boost to Palace's attacking […]

Netherlands fights to bloody 2-1 win over Turkiye

Netherlands fights to bloody 2-1 win over Turkiye

It was a fair run, Turkiye. After producing two of the goals of the tournament and arguably the best match of the tournament so far, giving us a glimpse into a promising future with Arda Güler and Orkun Kökcü, and giving us more Balkan drama, the Netherlands has ended the Turkiye fairytale story. They didn't […]

Kylian Mbappé speaks on Ballon d’Or and Chooses Between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal

Kylian Mbappé speaks on Ballon d’Or and Chooses Between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal

Mbappé’s comments echo the long history of Ballon d’Or politics between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dating back to legends like Di Stéfano.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo