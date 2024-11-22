Cristiano Ronaldo‘s career continues to defy age and expectations, and rumors now suggest he may be contemplating a stunning return to European soccer. Speculation is rife about a potential reunion with another Portuguese icon, but apparently, it won’t be with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. Now, a surprising figure has emerged as a potential catalyst for a move: Ronaldo’s former coach at Real Madrid.

According to reports from Turkish outlet Fotomac, Jose Mourinho, known for his ability to attract top-tier talent, has reached out to Ronaldo in hopes of orchestrating what some are calling ‘the deal of the century’. Mourinho, who currently manages a prominent Turkish club, is said to have personally called Ronaldo to gauge his interest.

The conversation reportedly began with the Portuguese manager asking the star striker about his current satisfaction: “Are you happy there? There is talk that you want to leave. If you leave, would you like to come to [the club]?”, the report reveals.

The two share a storied history. During the 61-year-old’s tenure at Real Madrid, CR7 delivered some of the most prolific performances of his career, netting an astonishing 168 goals in 164 appearances under Mourinho’s management. Despite tensions toward the end of their time in Madrid, the relationship appears to have mended over time, opening the door for a potential reunion.

Why Ronaldo might be tempted

At 39 years old, Ronaldo continues to dazzle on the pitch, recently scoring 68 goals and providing 18 assists in 79 matches for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. However, reports suggest the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is exploring his options as his contract nears its expiration in June 2024.

Ronaldo remains one of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning over €220 million annually. A mid-season transfer to Europe would require a significant financial compromise, potentially costing him upwards of €100 million. Yet, the allure of returning to European competition—especially the Champions League—could prove irresistible.

Mourinho’s current club Fenerbahce, plays in the Europa League but is striving for Champions League qualification next season. Joining the Turkish club could offer Ronaldo a chance to further cement his legacy by adding to his record as the all-time top scorer in the competition.

Final challenge in Europe?

Securing the 39-year-old forward’s signature is no easy feat. Despite the active interest from Fenerbahce, Ronaldo’s astronomical salary and ongoing success in Saudi Arabia make a deal complicated. Nonetheless, the Turkish club has reportedly begun talks with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in hopes of negotiating either a January move or a free transfer next summer.

Mourinho’s ambitions extend beyond Ronaldo’s on-field contributions. Signing a global superstar like Ronaldo could elevate Fenerbahce’s profile and help end their 11-year title drought in the Turkish Super Lig. Furthermore, the move could help repair Mourinho’s relationship with Fenerbahce fans, as his tenure so far has been marked by mixed results and public criticism of the club’s performance.

While the prospect of staying in Saudi Arabia remains lucrative—especially with rivals Al-Hilal reportedly interested in signing him—Ronaldo may be motivated by more than just financial gain. A return to Europe would allow him to compete at the highest level, keeping his skills sharp as he eyes participation in the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo has given no indication of retiring anytime soon, even as he approaches his 40s. His relentless drive to succeed and unmatched competitive spirit make the rumors of a reunion with Mourinho all the more tantalizing.