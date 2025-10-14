Trending topics:
How to watch Italy vs Israel match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Italy vs Israel on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Italy vs Israel
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, October 14, 2025
WHERE ViX, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and Fubo
With the final qualifying spot on the line, Italy and Israel collide in a high-stakes showdown that could define their campaigns. Italy enters in strong form after rolling past Estonia to secure 12 of a possible 15 points, but the Azzurri know this test will be far tougher.

The last time these sides met, fans were treated to an explosive nine-goal spectacle that ended 5-4 in Italy’s favor. Israel, still reeling from a 5-0 defeat to group leader Norway, must regroup quickly if they hope to stay in contention. Don’t miss this decisive matchup!

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
