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Why Wales failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Brennan Johnson represented Wales in the qualifiers
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesBrennan Johnson represented Wales in the qualifiers

There were not many reasons to miss out on the 2026 World Cup after the tournament expanded to 48 teams. However, Wales were among those who failed to qualify for the competition.

While they no longer have names like Gareth Bale, Wales came close to earning a place. They did not perform well enough in their group, finishing behind Belgium, but they were able to reach the playoff round introduced for this edition.

A total of 16 teams were part of this round, divided into four groups that each offered one spot, with a semifinal and a final. Wales were drawn against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the semifinal, which they lost on penalties.

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Wales’ World Cup history

It has not been very common for Wales to take part in this competition when looking at their record of just two appearances in their long history since the sport was created. That makes it more understandable not to see them often in the final rounds.

Bale led Wales to Qatar after a long time (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bale led Wales to Qatar after a long time (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Their first appearance came a long time ago, when far fewer countries were able to take part in the competition, since it was in 1958 in Sweden, when just 16 teams competed for the prestigious trophy.

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Their qualification for the edition played in Qatar was celebrated across the country. Their participation in the latest tournament ended a 64-year drought at the highest level.

Their best performance

Their first appearance in this competition also brought their best performance, even in a strong run in their debut. They were able to move on from the group stage as the second team behind Sweden after beating Hungary in a tie-breaker match. Wales lost 1-0 to Brazil, with a goal from Pelé.

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