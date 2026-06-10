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Why Italy is missing the 2026 World Cup

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Pio Espósito was part of Italy's team that was eliminated
© Getty Images/Getty ImagesPio Espósito was part of Italy's team that was eliminated

In the list of champions, there are two teams with four titles, but one of them is missing the 2026 World Cup, as Italy has failed to qualify for the competition for the third straight time after another disappointing campaign.

The reasons why such a traditional country is not taking part may be structural, but the format explanation is very simple. Italy finished behind Norway in their group, which forced them into a playoff for a spot.

This time it was a 16-team round divided into four groups, with a semifinal and a final to determine the last places. Italy were able to beat Northern Ireland before losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties.

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Italy’s World Cup history

For new fans, it may feel normal to see Italy out of the competition, as they have missed every edition since 2018. That sounds hard to believe for older fans who grew up watching excellence from them.

Paolo Cannavaro was the captain of Italy in 2006 (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Paolo Cannavaro was the captain of Italy in 2006 (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Their four titles are second only to Brazil’s five and tied with Germany among the countries with the most trophies, which makes this absence even more painful given their history.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

They won titles early after the competition was created, lifting the trophy in 1934 and 1938. It took some time before they won it again, as their next title came in 1982 with a brilliant Paolo Rossi making his name unforgettable.

The record in finals

The tradition this country carries is clear from the six times they reached the final. In 1934, they beat Czechoslovakia 2-1 in extra time, and in 1938 they won 4-2 against Hungary. In 1970 came their most famous final, when they lost 4-0 to a legendary Brazil.

In 1982, they finished a glorious run that included Brazil and Argentina with a 3-1 win against West Germany. In 1994, they faced Brazil again in a 0-0 draw that ended in a penalty shootout loss, with Roberto Baggio’s miss still remembered by many. In 2006, they beat France in a penalty shootout in a match remembered for Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt on Marco Materazzi, which led to a red card.

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