Canada vs. Colombia: Projected lineups for international friendly

The lights will shine bright in New Jersey on Tuesday when Canada takes on Colombia in a highly anticipated international friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium. On paper, it’s a simple exhibition match — but beneath the surface, it carries the weight of preparation, pride, and progress for two teams with contrasting histories but converging ambitions.

Both nations are already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, but that only raises the stakes of every friendly. Each fixture is another step toward shaping the final blueprint before the tournament begins. And this one, between a rising North American force and a South American giant rediscovering its fire, promises intensity from the first whistle.

Few teams are riding higher than Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia. The Tricolor is unbeaten in six matches, and its recent results read like a warning to the rest of the soccer world. A 4-0 demolition of Mexico in Arlington last weekend showcased not only Colombia’s attacking power but its depth and confidence.

That win came after a dominant World Cup qualifying campaign, which saw Colombia finish third in the CONMEBOL table and secure its ticket to the 2026 finals. Earlier, Lorenzo’s men had closed qualifying with emphatic wins over Bolivia (3-0) and Venezuela (6-3), led by an unexpected hero — Luis Suarez (no relation to the Uruguayan star) — who bagged four goals in Maturin.

After falling short in the Copa America Final last year against Argentina, the South Americans are determined to go one better in 2026. Now, as Colombia travels north to face another World Cup co-host, Lorenzo’s side arrives not just to win — but to test its tactical discipline and sustain its rhythm.

Canada searching for its response

For Jesse Marsch’s Canada, the friendly offers a different kind of opportunity — a chance to recalibrate. The Canucks stumbled against Australia, falling 1-0 in Montreal last Friday despite dominating large spells of the match. The defeat ended a run of two straight wins in Europe against Romania and Wales, results that had briefly lifted Canadian spirits.

The American coach, who took charge earlier this year, remains focused on building chemistry and mental toughness. He has been open about the team’s evolving identity, describing each international window as a step toward “creating a checklist” of growth milestones for the program. “We have an opportunity to achieve a new high for the program,” he told reporters ahead of the match.

Canada vs. Colombia: Projected lineups

Colombia projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Serna, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez.

Canada projected lineup (4-3-3): St. Clair; Sigur, Cornelius, Waterman, Laryea; Saliba, Kone, Buchanan; Ahmed, David, Larin.