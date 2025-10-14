Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
friendly
Comments

Canada vs. Colombia: Projected lineups for international friendly

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

James Rodriguez (left) and Jonathan David (right)
© /Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez (left) and Jonathan David (right)

The lights will shine bright in New Jersey on Tuesday when Canada takes on Colombia in a highly anticipated international friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium. On paper, it’s a simple exhibition match — but beneath the surface, it carries the weight of preparation, pride, and progress for two teams with contrasting histories but converging ambitions.

Both nations are already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, but that only raises the stakes of every friendly. Each fixture is another step toward shaping the final blueprint before the tournament begins. And this one, between a rising North American force and a South American giant rediscovering its fire, promises intensity from the first whistle.

Few teams are riding higher than Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia. The Tricolor is unbeaten in six matches, and its recent results read like a warning to the rest of the soccer world. A 4-0 demolition of Mexico in Arlington last weekend showcased not only Colombia’s attacking power but its depth and confidence.

That win came after a dominant World Cup qualifying campaign, which saw Colombia finish third in the CONMEBOL table and secure its ticket to the 2026 finals. Earlier, Lorenzo’s men had closed qualifying with emphatic wins over Bolivia (3-0) and Venezuela (6-3), led by an unexpected hero — Luis Suarez (no relation to the Uruguayan star) — who bagged four goals in Maturin.

After falling short in the Copa America Final last year against Argentina, the South Americans are determined to go one better in 2026. Now, as Colombia travels north to face another World Cup co-host, Lorenzo’s side arrives not just to win — but to test its tactical discipline and sustain its rhythm.

Advertisement
Why isn’t Alphonso Davis playing for Canada vs. Colombia in the international friendly?

see also

Why isn’t Alphonso Davis playing for Canada vs. Colombia in the international friendly?

Canada searching for its response

For Jesse Marsch’s Canada, the friendly offers a different kind of opportunity — a chance to recalibrate. The Canucks stumbled against Australia, falling 1-0 in Montreal last Friday despite dominating large spells of the match. The defeat ended a run of two straight wins in Europe against Romania and Wales, results that had briefly lifted Canadian spirits.

The American coach, who took charge earlier this year, remains focused on building chemistry and mental toughness. He has been open about the team’s evolving identity, describing each international window as a step toward “creating a checklist” of growth milestones for the program. “We have an opportunity to achieve a new high for the program,” he told reporters ahead of the match.

Advertisement

Canada vs. Colombia: Projected lineups

Colombia projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Serna, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez.

Canada projected lineup (4-3-3): St. Clair; Sigur, Cornelius, Waterman, Laryea; Saliba, Kone, Buchanan; Ahmed, David, Larin.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Alphonso Davis playing for Canada vs. Colombia in the international friendly?

Why isn’t Alphonso Davis playing for Canada vs. Colombia in the international friendly?

After skipping the CONCACAF qualifiers as the 2026 World Cup host, Canada have played several friendlies. Now, they face Colombia, known for their impressive play. Unfortunately, they will do so without Alphonso Davies in their lineup.

James Rodriguez shines in Colombia’s crushing 4-0 win over Mexico in the USA

James Rodriguez shines in Colombia’s crushing 4-0 win over Mexico in the USA

With James Rodriguez as one of the starlets of the game, Colombia crushed Mexico 4-0 in the USA.

Is Raul Jimenez playing? Projected lineups for Mexico vs Colombia in friendly game in the USA

Is Raul Jimenez playing? Projected lineups for Mexico vs Colombia in friendly game in the USA

With Mexico set to face Colombia on Saturday, questions raises regarding the presence of star Raul Jimenez in the game.

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Turkey will face Georgia in a crucial Matchday 4 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through several TV channels and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo