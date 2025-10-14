Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
friendly
Comments

Is Christian Pulisic playing? Projected lineups for USMNT vs. Australia

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of United States
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of United States

Momentum is returning to the U.S. Men’s National Team, and as it prepares to face an in-form Australia side in Commerce City, all eyes are on one man — Christian Pulisic. The Milan forward has been electric this season in Serie A, and his presence, or lack thereof, could define this international friendly. The U.S. team has found rhythm under Mauricio Pochettino, but against a disciplined Socceroos squad unbeaten in 12 games, that rhythm will be tested under the cold Colorado air.

It has been a slow but steady transformation for the United States under Pochettino. After an inconsistent start to his tenure, the Argentine coach has begun to instill structure and purpose into the squad. A 2-0 victory over Japan and a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Ecuador have provided reasons for optimism.

Now, against an Australia side that thrives on efficiency and counterattacks, the USMNT faces a new kind of examination. The Socceroos arrive in Denver unbeaten in 12 matches and fresh off a 1-0 victory over Canada, a win that marked their seventh consecutive triumph. Tony Popovic’s men have been grinding out results in true Australian fashion — disciplined defending, compact structure, and bursts of pace on the break.

Will Christian Pulisic play?

After missing the starting lineup against Ecuador due to a swollen ankleChristian Pulisic trained fully with the team on Monday and is available for selection. “Christian participated in the training session; the reaction after 20 minutes of playing was good,” Pochettino revealed. “He reacted very well, and we hope tomorrow [Tuesday] he can be available. It’s much better than when he arrived.”

Tweet placeholder

It’s a timely return. Pulisic’s six goals and two assists this season for Milan have reaffirmed his status as one of Europe’s most in-form wingers. His creative spark and direct play could be exactly what the U.S. needs against Australia’s compact 5-4-1 formation.

Advertisement

Yet, the Argentine boss has hinted that rotation is inevitable. “For sure, there are going to be changes,” he said. “Maybe we’ll show a different approach to the game, maybe change the shape.” Those tactical tweaks could determine whether the 27-year-old star starts or is unleashed from the bench once again.

USMNT vs. Australia: Projected lineups

USMNT projected XI (3-4-3): Freese; Richards, Carter-Vickers, Ream; Freeman, Tillman, McKennie, Arfsten; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic.

Advertisement

Australia projected XI (5-4-1): Izzo; Italiano, Circati, Degenek, Burgess, Rowles; Metcalfe, O’Neill, Balard, Irankunda; Toure.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Zlatan Ibrahimović echoes Christian Pulisic with huge praise to AC Milan star Luka Modrić

Zlatan Ibrahimović echoes Christian Pulisic with huge praise to AC Milan star Luka Modrić

Similar to Christian Pulisic, AC Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic filled star Luka Modrić with praise.

World Cup winner and former Borussia Dortmund teammate weighs in on Christian Pulisic’s evolution

World Cup winner and former Borussia Dortmund teammate weighs in on Christian Pulisic’s evolution

Christian Pulisic has emerged as one of the standout performers at the start of the 2025-26 season, and a World Cup winner and former Borussia Dortmund teammate has weighed in on his rise.

What does Christian Pulisic think of Milan’s controversial Serie A match against Como in Australia? USMNT star breaks silence with four-word reaction

What does Christian Pulisic think of Milan’s controversial Serie A match against Como in Australia? USMNT star breaks silence with four-word reaction

Amid the growing storm, Christian Pulisic also addressed the issue, offering his own take on Milan’s unprecedented journey to Australia.

Why isn’t Alphonso Davis playing for Canada vs. Colombia in the international friendly?

Why isn’t Alphonso Davis playing for Canada vs. Colombia in the international friendly?

After skipping the CONCACAF qualifiers as the 2026 World Cup host, Canada have played several friendlies. Now, they face Colombia, known for their impressive play. Unfortunately, they will do so without Alphonso Davies in their lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo