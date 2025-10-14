Is Christian Pulisic playing? Projected lineups for USMNT vs. Australia

Momentum is returning to the U.S. Men’s National Team, and as it prepares to face an in-form Australia side in Commerce City, all eyes are on one man — Christian Pulisic. The Milan forward has been electric this season in Serie A, and his presence, or lack thereof, could define this international friendly. The U.S. team has found rhythm under Mauricio Pochettino, but against a disciplined Socceroos squad unbeaten in 12 games, that rhythm will be tested under the cold Colorado air.

It has been a slow but steady transformation for the United States under Pochettino. After an inconsistent start to his tenure, the Argentine coach has begun to instill structure and purpose into the squad. A 2-0 victory over Japan and a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Ecuador have provided reasons for optimism.

Now, against an Australia side that thrives on efficiency and counterattacks, the USMNT faces a new kind of examination. The Socceroos arrive in Denver unbeaten in 12 matches and fresh off a 1-0 victory over Canada, a win that marked their seventh consecutive triumph. Tony Popovic’s men have been grinding out results in true Australian fashion — disciplined defending, compact structure, and bursts of pace on the break.

Will Christian Pulisic play?

After missing the starting lineup against Ecuador due to a swollen ankle, Christian Pulisic trained fully with the team on Monday and is available for selection. “Christian participated in the training session; the reaction after 20 minutes of playing was good,” Pochettino revealed. “He reacted very well, and we hope tomorrow [Tuesday] he can be available. It’s much better than when he arrived.”

It’s a timely return. Pulisic’s six goals and two assists this season for Milan have reaffirmed his status as one of Europe’s most in-form wingers. His creative spark and direct play could be exactly what the U.S. needs against Australia’s compact 5-4-1 formation.

Yet, the Argentine boss has hinted that rotation is inevitable. “For sure, there are going to be changes,” he said. “Maybe we’ll show a different approach to the game, maybe change the shape.” Those tactical tweaks could determine whether the 27-year-old star starts or is unleashed from the bench once again.

USMNT vs. Australia: Projected lineups

USMNT projected XI (3-4-3): Freese; Richards, Carter-Vickers, Ream; Freeman, Tillman, McKennie, Arfsten; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic.

Australia projected XI (5-4-1): Izzo; Italiano, Circati, Degenek, Burgess, Rowles; Metcalfe, O’Neill, Balard, Irankunda; Toure.