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2026 World Cup opening ceremonies: How long they last and full pre-match timelines

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
© Getty ImagesThe opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The 2026 World Cup is officially ready to make history. For the very first time, the tournament will feature an expanded field of 48 teams competing across three co-host nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Along with a completely revamped format—which introduces a high-stakes Round of 32 knockout stage immediately following the group stage—the tournament will debut another historic first: three distinct opening ceremonies.

Rather than a single celebration, a unique kickoff spectacle will take place ahead of the first home match in each host country, with Mexico starting the event at the Estadio Azteca. According to The Athletic, Mexico’s opening festivities will start 90 minutes before kickoff and are expected to run for approximately 16 minutes.

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Following the initial curtain-raiser, Canada will host its own ceremony at Toronto Stadium on Friday, June 12, which is projected to be slightly shorter at around 13 minutes. Later that same evening, the United States will cap off the opening spectacles with its own 13-minute ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium.

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Mexico’s opening ceremony

Mexico shoulders the honor of staging the tournament’s primary opening ceremony right before El Tri faces off against South Africa in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2018 tournament opener. Actress Salma Hayek will serve as the master of ceremonies, welcoming the world and introducing a massive multi-genre, international musical showcase.

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Following the main production, and just before the players take the pitch, Alejandro Fernandez will perform Mexico’s national anthem, while Tyla will sing the national anthem for South Africa.

Artist lineup:

  • Shakira
  • Alejandro Fernández
  • Burna Boy
  • Belinda
  • Danny Ocean
  • J Balvin
  • Ryan Castro
  • Lila Downs
  • Los Ángeles Azules
  • Maná
  • Tyla
  • Andrea Bocelli
  • EJAE
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Canada’s opening ceremony

Following Thursday’s big kickoff, Canada takes center stage on Friday evening to host the second opening showcase just before Les Rouges take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium in their Group B opener.

Actor Will Arnett will host the festivities, introducing a highly diverse list of performers. Before the game starts, Alanis Morissette will perform Canada’s national anthem, while Aleksandar Gajic will sing the national anthem for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Artist lineup:

  • Alanis Morissette
  • Michael Bublé
  • Aleksandar Gajić
  • Alessia Cara
  • Elyanna
  • Jessie Reyez
  • Nora Fatehi
  • Vegedream
  • William Prince
  • DJ Sanjoy
  • The Beaches
  • Bryan Adams
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USA’s opening ceremony

The final opening ceremony will also take place on Friday night, setting the stage just before the USMNT kicks off its World Cup campaign against Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in a Group D clash.

Actor Jason Sudeikis will host the final star-studded show, which features a punchy lineup of pop and hip-hop stars. The musical duo Purahéi Soul will perform the national anthem for Paraguay, while country-pop duo Dan + Shay will sing the U.S. national anthem.

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Artist lineup:

  • Katy Perry
  • Future
  • Tyla
  • Anitta
  • LISA
  • Rema
  • Dan + Shay
  • Purahei Soul
  • BIA
  • Major Lazer
  • Davido
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