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How to listen to 2026 World Cup matches on the radio

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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The 2026 World Cup will be played between June 11 and July 19.
© Jay Biggerstaff/Getty ImagesThe 2026 World Cup will be played between June 11 and July 19.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played between June 11 and July 19, featuring 48 national teams and 104 matches across three countries in North America. Fans will have several ways to follow the action, including radio broadcasts.

SiriusXM will be one of the primary options in the United States for English-speaking listeners. A team of soccer analysts and commentators from Fox Sports will provide coverage of every match in the tournament, including those involving the USMNT.

Fans can access the broadcasts through SiriusXM‘s satellite channel 83, as well as through the SiriusXM app on smart devices. During the World Cup group stage, however, some matches will be played simultaneously. In those situations, one of the matches will air live on SiriusXM FC (Channel 157).

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Some of the personalities who will be part of Fox Sports’ SiriusXM coverage of the 2026 World Cup include Bob Bradley, Walker Zimmerman, Wes Brown, Tony Meola, Eric Wynalda, Omar Gonzalez, Brian Dunseth and Dax McCarty.

View of the World Cup trophy.

View of the World Cup trophy.

How to listen to 2026 World Cup matches in Spanish in the United States

Fans in the United States who want to listen to live Spanish-language coverage of 2026 FIFA World Cup matches will also have an option. Coverage will be available through Futbol de Primera, the radio network that has held the broadcast rights for events of this kind for more than two decades.

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Listeners will be able to access the broadcasts through the official FDP Radio website, the FDP Radio – Futbol de Primera smartphone app, and other platforms such as TuneIn and myTuner Radio.

Argentine-American broadcaster Andres Cantor will be the leading voice of Futbol de Primera‘s coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He is widely regarded as one of the most recognizable figures in Spanish-language sports media in the United States.

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