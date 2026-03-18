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How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Chris Carter/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Miami vs Nashville SC
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT • Wednesday, March 18, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1, UniMás, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A spot in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup will be decided when Inter Miami host Nashville SC for the second leg of their Round of 16 series. The matchup arrives perfectly balanced after the opening leg ended in a hard-fought 0–0 draw, leaving everything to be settled in this decisive clash.

With Lionel Messi leading Miami’s push for a place in the next round and Nashville already showing it can stand toe-to-toe with one of the tournament favorites, the return leg promises drama, intensity, and plenty at stake—so make sure you don’t miss a minute of this pivotal showdown.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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