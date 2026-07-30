How to watch O’Higgins vs Boca Juniors match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Here are all of the details of where you can watch O’Higgins vs Boca Juniors on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO O’Higgins vs Boca Juniors WHAT Copa Sudamericana WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Thursday, July 30, 2026 WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A spot in the 2026 Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 is at stake as Boca Juniors and O’Higgins meet in a decisive second-leg clash in Chile. Boca, one of South America’s traditional powers, carries a 1-0 advantage after winning the first meeting following its Copa Libertadores exit.

O’Higgins, however, remains within striking distance and will have home-field advantage as it looks to overturn the deficit and secure a historic qualification. With everything on the line, expect an intense battle from start to finish.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch O’Higgins vs Boca Juniors and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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