Lionel Messi and German Berterame return to Inter Miami ahead of Columbus Crew clash and Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi has officially returned to South Florida, rejoining Inter Miami ahead of a crucial late-summer stretch in the 2026 season. Coupled with the return of forward German Berterame, the Herons are bolstering their lineup as they prepare for a high-stakes MLS fixture against the Columbus Crew and the upcoming kickoff of the Leagues Cup.

Following his campaign with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, Messi traveled back to his hometown of Rosario to spend extended downtime with his family. During his stay in Argentina, local news outlet TN reported that the superstar visited his father, Jorge Messi, and made a public appearance at a match for Leones FC, a local club presided over by his brother, Matias.

After spending a week recharging back home, Messi was spotted at the airport with his family Tuesday night, greeting fans before boarding his flight, as captured in video footage published by ESPN. The Argentine icon landed back on American soil Wednesday and immediately reported to Inter Miami‘s training facility, as confirmed by photos shared across the club’s social media accounts.

Having been granted extended rest by MLS following his World Cup run, Messi was excused from participating in Wednesday night’s MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game in Charlotte. As a result, rookie midfielder Yannick Bright stood as Inter Miami’s sole representative at the midsummer exhibition showcase.

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Roster reinforcements arrive in South Florida

Beyond Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami received a major boost with the return of both German Berterame and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. The news comes as a massive relief for the club; Berterame received medical clearance after a frightening head collision in his previous match, while St. Clair rejoined the squad following his World Cup stint with the Canadian national team.

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The return of the trio comes at a critical juncture for an Inter Miami squad currently battling a depth crisis due to an injury bug that has sidelined David Ayala, Tadeo Allende, Gonzalo Lujan, and Maxi Falcon. Meanwhile, status updates remain pending for Messi’s Argentine teammate Rodrigo De Paul, who has yet to rejoin the club following the World Cup final.

Will Lionel Messi play against the Columbus Crew?

Despite reporting back to the facility Wednesday, it remains unlikely that Messi will take the pitch Saturday, August 1, against the Columbus Crew. With Messi having not played a competitive match since July 19 and lacking recent training reps, the Herons’ medical staff is unlikely to rush the 39-year-old superstar back into action.

However, the outlook for Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup opener appears far more promising. The Herons are set to host Mexican side Atletico San Luis on Wednesday, August 5, at Nu Stadium, where a full week of training sessions should position Messi to return to the starting XI and anchor Inter Miami’s attack.

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