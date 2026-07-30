Report: Ferran Torres could unlock a Julian Alvarez move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona

The Julian Alvarez saga has taken on a new dimension, with reports out of Spain now suggesting that Ferran Torres’ future at Barcelona could be the piece that finally unlocks the Argentine’s move away from Atletico Madrid. With Ferran’s contract set to expire in 2027 and no renewal in sight, speculation is mounting that his exit could clear the path for Alvarez to head the other way.

According to SPORT journalist David Bernabeu, the renewal offer Barcelona plan to present to Torres doesn’t fully satisfy the forward. Ferran believes he deserves greater recognition after two strong seasons, in which he finished with 40 goals and 10 assists combined.

With his contract nearing its end, the forward’s situation is being closely tracked by several clubs. “Ferran knows that in a few months he could leave for free, and there are two clubs interested in him, above all, PSG and Atletico Madrid. The Atleti interest could be related to Julian, but as of today, I repeat, it seems most likely that he stays,” MARCA‘s Matteo Moretto explained.

This situation could actually work in both clubs’ favor, since a potential Torres move to Atletico Madrid could open the door for Julian Alvarez to arrive at Camp Nou. The Argentine forward made clear during the 2026 World Cup that he wants a transfer, though Madrid’s stance remains that any deal would need to meet his €500 million release clause.

Julian Alvarez celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid. (Getty Images)

However, Bernabeu noted that Barcelona don’t want to let go of Ferran Torres unless the forward himself requests to leave, and that the odds of the Spaniard staying or departing are now “50/50,” since the final decision rests with the player.

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see also Report: Arsenal are willing to include Viktor Gyokeres in a deal for Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid’s players reportedly pushing for Torres to join

The push for Ferran Torres to join Atletico Madrid isn’t only coming from the boardroom — it’s reportedly being driven from inside the locker room too.

“I’ll tell you that there are also Atletico Madrid players who are very close friends with Ferran Torres who tell him every day, ‘hey, come here, you’re going to be our number nine, you’re going to be our idol.’ But well, there are still things pending,” Moretto said in his report for MARCA.

PSG reportedly shift toward Maghnes Akliouche

PSG have also been mentioned throughout this saga as suitors for both players, adding a third club into the mix around Ferran’s future and, separately, around Alvarez’s.

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However, the Parisians appear to have shifted direction in their pursuit of both forwards. PSG have reportedly made real progress on a separate deal for Maghnes Akliouche, with reports suggesting a fee close to €50 million to pry him away from Monaco.

While Ferran and Akliouche could be seen as two targets PSG want simultaneously rather than one replacing the other, the advancing talks for the French forward could still be read as a signal that PSG’s priorities are shifting elsewhere in the final stretch of the window.