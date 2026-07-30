Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Report: Ferran Torres could unlock a Julian Alvarez move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Ferran Torres of Barcelona and Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.
© Getty ImagesFerran Torres of Barcelona and Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

The Julian Alvarez saga has taken on a new dimension, with reports out of Spain now suggesting that Ferran Torres’ future at Barcelona could be the piece that finally unlocks the Argentine’s move away from Atletico Madrid. With Ferran’s contract set to expire in 2027 and no renewal in sight, speculation is mounting that his exit could clear the path for Alvarez to head the other way.

According to SPORT journalist David Bernabeu, the renewal offer Barcelona plan to present to Torres doesn’t fully satisfy the forward. Ferran believes he deserves greater recognition after two strong seasons, in which he finished with 40 goals and 10 assists combined.

With his contract nearing its end, the forward’s situation is being closely tracked by several clubs. “Ferran knows that in a few months he could leave for free, and there are two clubs interested in him, above all, PSG and Atletico Madrid. The Atleti interest could be related to Julian, but as of today, I repeat, it seems most likely that he stays,” MARCA‘s Matteo Moretto explained.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

This situation could actually work in both clubs’ favor, since a potential Torres move to Atletico Madrid could open the door for Julian Alvarez to arrive at Camp Nou. The Argentine forward made clear during the 2026 World Cup that he wants a transfer, though Madrid’s stance remains that any deal would need to meet his €500 million release clause.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Julian Alvarez celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid. (Getty Images)

However, Bernabeu noted that Barcelona don’t want to let go of Ferran Torres unless the forward himself requests to leave, and that the odds of the Spaniard staying or departing are now “50/50,” since the final decision rests with the player.

Advertisement
Report: Arsenal are willing to include Viktor Gyokeres in a deal for Julian Alvarez

see also

Report: Arsenal are willing to include Viktor Gyokeres in a deal for Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid’s players reportedly pushing for Torres to join

The push for Ferran Torres to join Atletico Madrid isn’t only coming from the boardroom — it’s reportedly being driven from inside the locker room too.

“I’ll tell you that there are also Atletico Madrid players who are very close friends with Ferran Torres who tell him every day, ‘hey, come here, you’re going to be our number nine, you’re going to be our idol.’ But well, there are still things pending,” Moretto said in his report for MARCA.

PSG reportedly shift toward Maghnes Akliouche

PSG have also been mentioned throughout this saga as suitors for both players, adding a third club into the mix around Ferran’s future and, separately, around Alvarez’s.

Advertisement

However, the Parisians appear to have shifted direction in their pursuit of both forwards. PSG have reportedly made real progress on a separate deal for Maghnes Akliouche, with reports suggesting a fee close to €50 million to pry him away from Monaco.

While Ferran and Akliouche could be seen as two targets PSG want simultaneously rather than one replacing the other, the advancing talks for the French forward could still be read as a signal that PSG’s priorities are shifting elsewhere in the final stretch of the window.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Marcus Rashford bids farewell message to Barcelona amid Cristiano Ronaldo’ Al Nassr reports

Marcus Rashford bids farewell message to Barcelona amid Cristiano Ronaldo’ Al Nassr reports

With reports linking him to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, Marcus Rashford wrote a farewell message to FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid ready to make a move for Rodri as Manchester City reportedly await bids from PSG and Barcelona

Real Madrid ready to make a move for Rodri as Manchester City reportedly await bids from PSG and Barcelona

According to reports, Real Madrid have reportedly begun negotiations with Manchester City over Rodri, amid alleged interest from Barcelona and PSG in the Spaniard.

Chelsea want Jordan Henderson as Danny Welbeck and Eric Garcia emerge as targets

Chelsea want Jordan Henderson as Danny Welbeck and Eric Garcia emerge as targets

Chelsea are changing their transfer approach under Xabi Alonso, with the club looking at experienced players like Jordan Henderson.

Tottenham reportedly reach agreement to sell Cristian Romero to Inter Milan amid Barcelona rumors

Tottenham reportedly reach agreement to sell Cristian Romero to Inter Milan amid Barcelona rumors

According to reports, Tottenham have agreed to sell Cristian Romero to Inter Milan, amid rumors linking him to Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo