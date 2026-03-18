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CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP
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Is Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs. Nashville in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami.
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesLionel Messi playing for Inter Miami.

This Wednesday will determine the fate of Inter Miami and Nashville SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup. One of the two teams will advance to the quarterfinals, while the other will be eliminated. Lionel Messi will be the headline attraction at Chase Stadium.

The Argentine forward was rested by Javier Mascherano last Saturday, when the Herons visited Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer. After the 0-0 draw in North Carolina, the coach explained the decision not to include Messi or Rodrigo De Paul in the squad: “We preferred they avoid the trip and get some rest.”

That means both Argentine stars are fully fit and will be part of the lineup this Wednesday, aiming for a win that would send them through to the next round of the continental competition.

However, Inter Miami cannot afford to relax. Nashville SC have proven to be a dangerous side, and they hold the advantage of not conceding at home in the first leg, which ended 0-0. Concacaf Champions Cup rules state that, in the event of a tie, away goals carry more weight. Therefore, if Nashville score tonight, a draw will not be enough for Inter Miami, who would then need to win the match.

Javier Mascherano

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Confirmed Inter Miami lineup

As head coach Javier Mascherano explained ahead of the match, the entire squad is available to face Nashville except for Maximiliano Falcon. The Uruguayan defender suffered an injury during the first leg at Geodis Park and will not be available.

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How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

With that in mind, Inter Miami’s confirmed XI is: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Tadeo Allende, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame.

Confirmed Nashville SC lineup

Head coach Brian Callaghan faces the challenge of setting up his team to contain Inter Miami’s attacking talent while also posing a threat going forward in search of a potentially decisive goal.

With that approach, Nashville‘s confirmed lineup is: Brian Schwake; Daniel Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar; Matthew Corcoran, Patrick Yazbek; Warren Madrigal, Hany Mukhtar, Cristian Espinoza; Sam Surridge.

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