Report: Argentina’s Geronimo Rulli could return to Manchester City nine years after leaving without making a debut

Geronimo Rulli has emerged as a surprise target in the 2026 summer transfer window, with Manchester City reportedly eyeing the Argentina goalkeeper on a permanent transfer. Nine years after his initial exit, the shot-stopper could finally return to the Citizens to make his long-awaited club debut.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City is targeting Rulli from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille. The plan calls for the veteran Argentine to serve as the primary backup under manager Enzo Maresca while Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma holds down the starting job.

City’s interest in Rulli comes as secondary goalkeeper James Trafford nears a permanent transfer to Leeds United. As reported by The Athletic, the prospective deal carries a £40 million ($53 million USD) fee plus add-ons, a figure that would make Trafford the fifth-most expensive goalkeeper in history behind Kepa Arrizabalaga ($91M), Alisson Becker ($71M), Gianluigi Buffon ($60M), and André Onana ($60M).

Rulli, who currently serves as the primary backup for the Argentina national team, remains under contract with Marseille through June 2027. According to Argentine transfer expert Uriel Iugt, Manchester City has already agreed to personal terms on a two-year contract with the keeper, leaving Trafford’s formal departure and club-to-club negotiations as the final hurdles.

Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool battles for possession with Geronimo Rulli of Marseille.

Rulli positioned for long-awaited City debut

Rulli built his European career through consistent stints in Spain, France, and the Netherlands. However, his history with Manchester City remains a notable curiosity: despite formally belonging to the club nearly a decade ago, he never played a single minute for the Sky Blues.

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A product of Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata academy, Rulli completed a €3.5 million move to Uruguayan side Deportivo Maldonado in 2014, a club frequently utilized as a transactional bridge for player rights. That same window, he joined Real Sociedad on a two-year loan before Manchester City purchased his rights for €4.7 million in 2016, immediately loaning him back to the Spanish club.

During the January 2017 transfer window, Real Sociedad triggered a €7 million buy option to sign Rulli permanently, ending his first stint at Manchester City before he ever put on the shirt. The Argentine keeper came close to returning to the Etihad Stadium later that year, but a personal decision kept him in Spain.

Ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, Mundo Deportivo reported that Manchester City considered activating a €14 million buyback clause. Manager Pep Guardiola envisioned Rulli sharing goalkeeping duties with Claudio Bravo, but Rulli opted to remain at Real Sociedad to secure guaranteed playing time ahead of the 2018 World Cup, a tournament he ultimately missed following an untimely injury.

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