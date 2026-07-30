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Neymar receives bust and statue at Santos stadium, joining Pele with dedicated tribute area

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Neymar of Santos celebrating.
© Miguel Schincariol/Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos celebrating.

Neymar’s legendary career is entering its final chapter following his recent retirement from the Brazilian national team, but his legacy at the club level is already set in stone. The superstar forward has officially been immortalized at Vila Belmiro Stadium, where Santos unveiled a dedicated museum exhibit featuring a custom bust and statue, placing him alongside all-time icon Pelé with a permanent tribute area.

On Thursday, July 30, Santos inaugurated a newly designed wing honoring Neymar Jr. inside the Memorial das Conquistas (Memorial of Achievements), the museum located inside the club’s iconic stadium. The brand-new attraction showcases a bronze bust, a statue, and an autographed blue Santos No. 10 jersey.

It was a landmark day for soccer fans worldwide and a deeply personal homecoming for the former Menino da Vila (“Village Boy“). Santos FC officially opened the dedicated space to celebrate the career of the idol long affectionately referred to by local supporters as the “Prince of the Vila.

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Renato Guedes, the lead sculptor behind the artwork, reflected on the challenge of capturing the essence of a living legend. “The intention was always not just to portray the athlete, but to portray the role model he is for the new generation, for the boys who dream of playing football and will see in him the benchmark of futebol arte (beautiful game),” Guedes stated in the club’s official website.

Neymar expressed his gratitude in an emotional social media post following the ceremony: “Today I was caught by surprise… being honored by your beloved team is incredible. Being part of the history of Santos is an honor! I thank God first and foremost, my family, and the entire Santista nation that supported me from my first steps in SANTOS FC’s youth academy!

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He closed his message by reaffirming his devotion to the club that launched his career. “We’ve had many emotional and unforgettable moments… but we’ve also had bad times, and all of you were by my side. I’m a fan on the pitch, fighting, battling, and giving everything I can at every moment; I’ve made mistakes countless times and I’ll make mistakes again (hopefully not), but always wanting what’s best for Peixão! Thank you, SANTISTA NATION, for everything,” he wrote.

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Engraved at the base of the bust are Neymar’s major achievements with Santos, including three consecutive Campeonato Paulista titles (2010–2012), the 2010 Copa do Brasil, and the 2011 Copa Libertadores. During his initial run with O Peixe, he also won the 2011 FIFA Puskas Award, scored 136 goals in 225 official matches, and secured the largest transfer fee in club history via his historic €88 million move to FC Barcelona.

The Prince joins the King

On its official website, Santos formally dubbed Neymar the Príncipe da Vila (“Prince of the Village“), the title bestowed upon him as the heir to O Rei Pele. While the museum features team exhibits honoring historic eras like the 1960s “Os Santásticos” squad and the “Sereias da Vila” women’s team, Neymar and Pele stand as the only two individual players with dedicated personal galleries inside the facility.

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Pelé’s legendary gallery, known as “The King’s Space,” houses iconic memorabilia including game-worn jerseys, boots, personal trophies, and a symbolic crown and scepter honoring his status as soccer royalty. It also features his personal locker, which has remained locked and untouched since his final match for Santos in 1974, one of the most sacred sites at Vila Belmiro.

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