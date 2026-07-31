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Chelsea’s FA transfer ban explained: Why it won’t actually stop them from signing

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Xabi Alonso, head coach of Chelsea.
© Getty ImagesXabi Alonso, head coach of Chelsea.

Chelsea have been sanctioned by The Football Association for 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2, tied to regulations covering football agents, work with intermediaries, and third-party investment in players.

Despite headlines framing this as a “transfer ban,” the reality is far less immediate: Chelsea remain free to sign players right now, and understanding why requires breaking down exactly what the FA actually imposed.

The breaches themselves date back to a period between 2009 and 2022, largely concentrated during Roman Abramovich’s ownership of the club between 2010 and 2016.

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When Chelsea’s current ownership group, led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, took over in 2022, they inherited the club’s historical records and uncovered the irregularities themselves.

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Rather than concealing them, the new ownership self-reported the misconduct to the FA, which formally charged the club and saw Chelsea admit to all 74 breaches before any hearing took place.

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FA sanction explained

An independent Regulatory Commission initially responded with two penalties: a six-point deduction and a £10 million fine. Crucially, though, that points deduction was suspended until June 30, 2027, meaning it wouldn’t actually cost Chelsea anything in the standings unless the club committed further violations before that date.

Chelsea then appealed specifically against the points penalty, and an independent Appeal Board sided with the club, scrapping the suspended deduction entirely. In its place, the Appeal Board imposed a different sanction: a registration ban covering two complete, consecutive transfer windows. But just like the points deduction it replaced, this ban is also suspended until June 30, 2027.

In practical terms, that means Chelsea can continue signing players normally through this window and beyond, as things stand. The ban only becomes real if the club breaches similar regulations again before the suspension period ends, at which point both this window ban and potentially further sanctions could be triggered.

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The only part of the punishment that isn’t suspended, or appealable, is the £10 million fine, which the FA has confirmed will go entirely toward funding grassroots football.

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