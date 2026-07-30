FIFPRO proposes meeting with FIFA, UEFA and CONMEBOL to debate Gianni Infantino’s proposal

FIFPRO, the global players’ union, has proposed a joint meeting between FIFA, UEFA, CONMEBOL, the European Club Association (ECA) and the World Leagues Association (WLA) to formally discuss the FIFA Forward Enterprise plan, proposed by Gianni Infantino.

Announced on Tuesady, July 28, FIFA Forward Enterprise would function as a new commercial subsidiary consolidating FIFA’s tournament operations and commercial rights, including those tied to the World Cup and the Club World Cup.

According to valuations from J.P. Morgan, the entity would be worth roughly $20 billion, with FIFA looking to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling minority, non-controlling stakes to outside investors.

Among the private investors reportedly involved is Thrive Eternal, a firm launched by Joshua Kushner. Gianni Infantino has given national federations until September 19 to back the plan, reportedly sweetening the deal with a $40 million incentive for associations that agree to support it.

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Amid the criticism arriving from Europe and Central America, FIFPRO president Sergio Marchi’s idea is to coordinate a meeting that allows the project to be properly analyzed, stating in the official announcement that “great transformations require great debates“.

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see also Gianni Infantino’s controversial FIFA proposal triggers historic UEFA response to possible World Cup boycott from all 55 members

FIFPRO’s official announcement

“As President of FIFPRO, I have learned, along with the entire football community, of the announcement made by FIFA regarding the project known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE)…

“…Decisions that could influence the future of our sport must be debated with the participation of those who are part of its governance and those who contribute daily to its development: the confederations, the leagues, the clubs, and, of course, the footballers, the true protagonists of the game…

“…With that in mind, as President of FIFPRO, I have today proposed a multi-sector meeting with the top authorities of FIFA, UEFA, CONMEBOL, the European Club Association (ECA), and the World Leagues Association (WLA). Great transformations require great debates. And few initiatives have the capacity to influence the future of world football as much as the one announced today.”

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Where the different confederations stand

The reaction across football’s governing bodies has been sharp and, so far, far from unified. UEFA has taken the firmest stance, stating that no European national team will participate in any FIFA competition while the proposal remains in effect, unless it is fully abandoned and FIFA provides binding guarantees that it will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership.

The confederation already held an emergency virtual meeting with its 55 member associations, with a potential boycott of FIFA competitions reportedly on the table.

CONCACAF has aligned itself with UEFA’s opposition, with all 41 of its member federations voting to reject the project outright. CONMEBOL, meanwhile, remains the outlier: as of now, South America’s governing body hasn’t issued any public position on FIFA’s proposal.

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