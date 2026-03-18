Neymar opens up on potential final year with Brazil while keeping 2026 World Cup dream alive

Neymar has once again missed out on a Brazil squad call-up for the March international window, leaving him fewer than 90 days to convince Carlo Ancelotti to include him in the final World Cup roster. While holding on to his dream of featuring in North America this summer, the Santos forward spoke candidly about the possibility that this could be his final chapter with the national team.

At 34 years old and having spent extended periods on the sidelines over recent years, questions have grown louder about whether Neymar can still force his way back into the Seleção picture. The forward, however, remains optimistic that the 2026 World Cup can serve as a fitting final act in one of the most celebrated international careers in Brazilian history.

In a video posted to his official YouTube channel, prior to Monday’s squad announcement, Neymar offered a remarkably candid reflection on what lies ahead: “Obviously it is my last World Cup… I don’t know it’s my last year in the national team. But it’s coming to an end and we have to know that. I always tell my family and friends: Enjoy it as much as you can, keep watching the games because it will end.“

Despite having been absent from the national team since October 2023 and operating far from the European spotlight, Neymar insists he still has something to offer to Brazil. “I can help the national team. I can help in any way. I know the qualities that I have and I know the power that I have on the field, and I know I can add to the team. Obviously I want to go to the World Cup. Obviously this moves me too,” he added.

Neymar Jr of Santos.

At his press conference, Ancelotti left the door firmly open, reiterating that Neymar could still earn a place at the World Cup provided he reaches full fitness. The Italian coach made clear that the only deciding factor is physical condition, and that Neymar’s quality on the ball is beyond question.

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Neymar’s reaction to Ancelotti’s snub

When Ancelotti named his squad for the friendlies against France and Croatia on Monday, Neymar’s name was once again absent, with the coach citing his fitness as the determining factor. The omission hit the forward hard, though he made clear he has not given up on making the final list to be announced in May.

The moment played out in real time. In the video, Neymar was shown undergoing a muscular recovery session the day after the Santos-Corinthians derby, watching the press conference live as Ancelotti ran through the squad. As the coach concluded his list of forwards without mentioning his name, Neymar’s reaction said everything.

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“Hey Ancelotti, what about me?” he said as the list was read out. “The national team squad has just been announced. We were not called up. I’m sad, obviously, that’s what I said yesterday: I’ll always root for the national team, right? And everything’s fine, now it’s time to keep working, keep improving in everything. And if there’s an opportunity, be prepared.“

Speaking on his way to Santos’ training facility, Neymar struck a defiant tone, channeling his disappointment into motivation. “I was upset, you know, I was sad. But that’s what I say: Now I’m sad but for me is a done deal. Tomorrow I have to stop being sad. I need to work, train, play… so if an opportunity arises to be at the World Cup, I’m prepared,” Neymar added.