How to watch Inter Miami vs Austin in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Austin on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs Austin WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, April 4, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Momentum is firmly on the side of Inter Miami as they continue to chase down Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference standings, now sitting just three points off the top following an electrifying 3-2 win last time out, with Lionel Messi once again leading the charge.

On the other side, Austin FC head into this matchup under pressure after managing only five points through their first five games, leaving them in urgent need of a turnaround to keep their postseason ambitions on track—setting the stage for a high-stakes clash you won’t want to miss.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Austin and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement