Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rescue Inter Miami in 2-2 draw with Austin FC at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Austin FC on Matchday 6 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored for the Herons, who were unable to secure a win in the inaugural match at Nu Stadium.

Things did not start well for the Herons. Pre-match expectations and nerves affected the team, and in the opening minutes, they were outplayed by their opponents. In fact, Austin FC needed just six minutes to open the scoring, with a header from Guilherme Biro following a corner kick.

That setback seemed to wake Inter Miami, who did not need long to level the score. Messi launched an attack with a pass to Telasco Segovia, who in turn set up Tadeo Allende. A cross from the right found Messi’s head, and he scored his first goal at Nu Stadium.

In the following minutes, both teams had chances to take the lead but were unable to convert, either due to lack of precision or strong performances from the opposing goalkeepers. Mateo Silvetti had the clearest chance for the Herons after a brilliant run by Messi, but his shot was cleared off the line. For the visitors, Facundo Torres came closest with a shot that struck the post.

In the second half, Austin struck first again, with Jayden Nelson scoring in the opening minutes. Messi then led Inter Miami in pursuit of the equalizer, creating several opportunities, but was unable to make the difference. It was Luis Suarez who scored the second goal, capitalizing on a rebound inside the box just minutes after coming on.

In the final minutes, Inter Miami made massive efforts to secure the victory and had multiple chances to do so, but lacked precision. As a result, they had to settle for a draw in the inaugural match at Nu Stadium.