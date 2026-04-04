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Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rescue Inter Miami in 2-2 draw with Austin FC at Nu Stadium

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammate Lionel Messi #10 after scoring the team's second goal vs Austin FC.
© Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty ImagesLuis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammate Lionel Messi #10 after scoring the team's second goal vs Austin FC.

Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Austin FC on Matchday 6 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored for the Herons, who were unable to secure a win in the inaugural match at Nu Stadium.

Things did not start well for the Herons. Pre-match expectations and nerves affected the team, and in the opening minutes, they were outplayed by their opponents. In fact, Austin FC needed just six minutes to open the scoring, with a header from Guilherme Biro following a corner kick.

That setback seemed to wake Inter Miami, who did not need long to level the score. Messi launched an attack with a pass to Telasco Segovia, who in turn set up Tadeo Allende. A cross from the right found Messi’s head, and he scored his first goal at Nu Stadium.

In the following minutes, both teams had chances to take the lead but were unable to convert, either due to lack of precision or strong performances from the opposing goalkeepers. Mateo Silvetti had the clearest chance for the Herons after a brilliant run by Messi, but his shot was cleared off the line. For the visitors, Facundo Torres came closest with a shot that struck the post.

In the second half, Austin struck first again, with Jayden Nelson scoring in the opening minutes. Messi then led Inter Miami in pursuit of the equalizer, creating several opportunities, but was unable to make the difference. It was Luis Suarez who scored the second goal, capitalizing on a rebound inside the box just minutes after coming on.

In the final minutes, Inter Miami made massive efforts to secure the victory and had multiple chances to do so, but lacked precision. As a result, they had to settle for a draw in the inaugural match at Nu Stadium.

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Thank you for joining us!

We’ve reached the end of the live blog for the match between Inter Miami and Austin FC, which finished in a 2-2 draw. We’ll see you again soon!

Full-time!

Inter Miami and Austin FC drew 2-2.

90’ – Messi was close! (2-2)

The forward’s free kick rattled the crossbar.

87’ – Final substitution for Inter Miami (2-2)

Daniel Pinter came on for Mateo Silvetti.

Luis Suarez’s goal

With this finish, the Uruguayan forward scored the 2-2 equalizer.

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81’ – GOOOOOOAAAAL FOR INTER MIAMI! (2-2)

Luis Suarez pounced on a rebound inside the box and scored the equalizer.

80’ – Substitution for Austin (1-2)

Zan Kolmanic came on for Rosales.

76’ – Another chance for Messi! (1-2)

The Argentine forward got past a defender and, from the edge of the box, fired just wide.

73’ – Substitution for Inter Miami (1-2)

Luis Suarez came on for Telasco Segovia.

69’ – Substitutions for Austin (1-2)

Besard Sabovic and Jon Bell came on for Ilie Sanchez and Guilherme Biro.

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66’ – Messi almost scores a brilliant goal! (1-2)

The Argentine forward dribbled past two defenders and fired, but the goalkeeper made the save.

63’ – Austin are lucky! (1-2)

Segovia took a shot, but his attempt was blocked.

59’ – Messi was close! (1-2)

The Herons almost scored the equalizer from a free kick that went just wide.

58’ – Substitutions for Inter Miami (1-2)

Yannick Bright and German Berterame came on for Noah Allen and David Ayala.

Jayden Nelson’s goal

With this finish from the forward, Austin FC took the lead against Inter Miami.

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52’ – GOOOOOAAAAL FOR AUSTIN FC!!! (1-2)

Jayden Nelson, who had just come on, received a pass from Uzuni and scored the second goal.

46’ – Substitution for Inter Miami (1-1)

Gonzalo Lujan came on for Ian Fray.

The second half has begun!

Inter Miami 1-1 Austin FC

End of the first half

Inter Miami and Austin FC are tied 1-1.

43’ – Yellow card for Falcon (1-1)

Inter Miami’s defender is the first player booked in the match.

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40’ – The Herons are lucky! (1-1)

Torres fired at the post from inside the box.

38’ – Another chance for Silvetti! (1-1)

Allende delivered a cross that the young forward headed, but goalkeeper Stuver made the save.

33’ – Brilliant play by Messi! (1-1)

Inter Miami’s star dribbled past several defenders and set up Silvetti, whose shot was cleared off the line by an Austin player.

29’ – Trouble for Austin (1-1)

Facundo Torres slipped and ended up on the ground, holding his leg in pain.

23’ – Another attempt from Messi! (1-1)

The Argentine forward fired from outside the box but lacked accuracy.

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20’ – Another chance for Austin (1-1)

Biro headed again, but the ball went over the bar.

Messi’s goal

Leo started the play with a pass to Segovia, then Fray delivered the cross, and Messi headed it in.

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10’ – GOOOOAAL FOR INTER MIAMI!! (1-1)

Lionel Messi headed in the equalizer.

Austin FC’s goal

With this header from Guilherme Biro, the visitors took the lead.

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5’ – GOOOOAAL FOR AUSTIN FC!! (0-1)

Gulherme Biro headed in a corner from the left to score the opener.

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3’ – Austin were close! (0-0)

Uzuni took a free kick that smashed against the post.

The match has started!

Inter Miami and Austin FC are now playing.

Preview of Marc Anthony

The 57-year-old singer is performing on the field before the start of the match.

The teams take the field!

The players of Inter Miami and Austin FC are making their way through the tunnel onto the pitch at the Nu Stadium.

Messi spoke about the Nu Stadium inauguration

In the hours leading up to the match, Inter Miami shared an interview with Lionel Messi on social media, in which he spoke about what the inauguration of the Nu Stadium means to him. “It’s a very special day, for everyone to enjoy: the club, the fans, us,” Leo said. “The new stadium is incredible. We’re looking forward to playing there officially, and the time has come.”

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The upcoming challenges for both teams

After today’s matchup, Inter Miami CF will have a full week off before their next challenge: on Saturday, April 11, they will face New York Red Bulls once again at Nu Stadium. On the same day, Austin FC will host LA Galaxy.

Inter Miami injuries

This Saturday, Javier Mascherano will be without two key players for Inter Miami CF. One is Facundo Mura, who is dealing with an ankle issue, while the other is Sergio Reguilon, who has been sidelined for weeks with a muscle injury.

Inter Miami lineup!

Here is the starting XI selected by Javier Mascherano for Inter Miami against Austin FC: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo de Paul, David Ayala, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti, Tadeo Allende.

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Austin FC lineup!

Head coach Nico Estevez has named the following XI for Austin FC to face Inter Miami CF: Brad Stuver; Guilherme Biro, Brendan Hines-Ike, Oleksandr Svatok, Jon Gallagher; Joseph Rosales, Ilie Sanchez, Nicolas Dubersarsky, Facundo Torres; Myrto Uzuni, Christian Ramirez.

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Messi was active over the past week

Lionel Messi was included in Lionel Scaloni’s squad during the March FIFA international break. During that period, Argentina national team played two friendlies in Buenos Aires as part of their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi played 45 minutes last Friday against Mauritania national team, and then started and completed the full 90 minutes on Tuesday against Zambia national team, scoring one goal.

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Nu Stadium opens its doors

Saturday’s matchup will go down in Major League Soccer history as the first ever played at Nu Stadium. Inter Miami have spent three years and approximately one billion dollars on the construction of their new home.

The stadium itself is estimated to cost around $350 million, while the full Miami Freedom Park complex is valued at roughly $1 billion. Nu Stadium has a seating capacity of 25,000 spectators.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Inter Miami and Austin FC will kick off at 7:30 PM ET.

You can watch the MLS match live on Apple TV.

Inter Miami face Austin FC

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the match between Inter Miami and Austin FC in Major League Soccer. Stay with us for the latest updates on both teams and, once the action gets underway, full minute-by-minute coverage!

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