Lionel Messi reportedly handed major boost as Guillermo Hoyos set to remain Inter Miami coach through 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi has been one of the driving forces behind Inter Miami‘s recovery during a stretch of the season that included the departure of head coach Javier Mascherano. Now, ahead of the second half of the 2026 MLS campaign, the forward will receive a significant boost with Guillermo Hoyos reportedly confirmed as the club’s head coach through the end of the season.

Mascherano stepped down from the Inter Miami head coaching role on April 14, citing personal reasons, following an inconsistent run of form in MLS and the club’s early elimination from the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The Inter Miami board responded by transitioning Guillermo Hoyos from his sporting director role into the head coaching position on an interim basis.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Hoyos will now remain in the dugout for the remainder of the 2026 season, making his appointment permanent through the end of the campaign. He had initially been expected to serve only until the World Cup break, but the board has since decided to keep him at the helm.

Recent speculation had placed Pep Guardiola, who announced his departure from Manchester City at the end of the 2025-26 season, as a potential candidate for the Inter Miami project backed by David Beckham. However, the Spanish coach chose to step away from club management entirely after a decade at the Mancunian side, taking himself out of contention.

Guillermo Hoyos, Head Coach of Inter Miami, chats with Facundo Mura.

With Hoyos confirmed through the end of the season, he is now set to oversee the remaining 19 games on Inter Miami’s 2026 MLS regular-season schedule, along with three Leagues Cup matches and the 2026 Campeones Cup against the Liga MX champion. That total of 23 games could grow further depending on how far the Herons advance in each competition.

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see also Benjamin Cremaschi reportedly set to leave Messi’s Inter Miami on permanent deal for Serie A

Messi and Inter Miami’s record under Hoyos

During the first part of the 2026 season under Mascherano, Inter Miami fell well short of the standard they had set when claiming the MLS Cup at the end of 2025. From the moment Hoyos took over, however, the team hit a new gear, and none more so than Messi himself.

Since Hoyos’ debut in charge against the Colorado Rapids on April 18, Inter Miami have posted six wins, one draw and one defeat, the best start to a managerial tenure in the club’s history. For context, among a list of predecessors that includes Diego Alonso, Phil Neville, Javier Morales, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, and Mascherano, it was Martino who previously held that record with four wins, one draw and two defeats across his first seven games.

As for Messi, the Argentine captain has been in exceptional form since Hoyos took over, a reunion with a man who knew him from his early days at FC Barcelona. Across eight appearances under the new coach, Messi has contributed seven goals and seven assists, cementing his status as the leading candidate for the MLS Player of the Month award for May.

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