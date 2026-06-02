Pep Guardiola reportedly turns down Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, opting for a break after Manchester City exit

Despite becoming the most successful manager in the history of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola decided to leave the club at the end of the season. As a legendary figure, he has received multiple approaches to coach during the 2026–27 season. Taking advantage of his close relationship with Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF reportedly offered the Spanish manager a contract, but he decided to reject it in order to focus on a professional break.

According to Jeremy Cross, via Daily Mail, David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, made inquiries with Pep Guardiola to find out whether he would be interested in coaching in MLS. Despite the presence of Lionel Messi, the Spanish manager made it clear that he does not want to coach again in the short term. While they hoped to convince him during the 2026 World Cup, Pep has decided not to take part, stepping away from the sport for some time.

Without the possibility of signing Pep Guardiola, Inter Miami CF seem determined to keep head coach Guillermo Hoyos. Despite the difficult challenge of replacing Javier Mascherano, he has managed to guide the team to a series of victories that have them chasing the top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference. Not only have Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez shone, but so has Germán Berterame, who had a difficult start to the season.

Messi is now a veteran player, and Guardiola does not appear destined for a reunion with the ‘greatest player in history’ as he labels him. Since his departure from Barcelona in 2012, both stars have not reunited. However, this is the second time such a reunion has been attempted, as the Argentine reportedly asked to leave the Blaugranas for Manchester City during the presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu, but the move never became a reality.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona (R) shakes hands with his Head coach Josep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola’s professional future could lie with a national team

Throughout his professional career, Pep Guardiola has left an unforgettable mark on every team he has managed. Not only at FC Barcelona and Manchester City, but also at FC Bayern Munich. After winning everything at the highest level of European club soccer, he has decided to take a professional break. However, the Spanish manager could return after some time, but to take charge of a national team.

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Guardiola reportedly revealed to his close circle his willingness to manage England in the future. Despite this, they still have Thomas Tuchel under contract until 2028, meaning he would have to wait a few years for such an opportunity. However, Pep is reportedly being constantly tempted by Italy, who see him as the ideal figure to rebuild the sporting project. After the 2026 World Cup, numerous national teams could add their interest in the Spanish manager.