Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs Austin FC in Nu Stadium opener

The opening of Nu Stadium marks a long-awaited milestone for Inter Miami, years in the making, and it will finally become a reality this Saturday in their Matchday 6 clash of the 2026 Major League Soccer season against Austin FC. Given the magnitude of the occasion, Lionel Messi will start for the Herons.

Inter Miami have structured their schedule this season with the stadium opening as a focal point. As a result, their first five MLS matches were played on the road while construction was completed at Miami Freedom Park. The day has finally arrived and, despite some last-minute complications related to administrative permits for Nu Stadium, everything is now set for the grand opening.

Beyond the occasion, the match also carries clear sporting significance. The Herons currently sit third in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with three wins, one draw, and one loss, and are aiming to close the gap on the leaders, Nashville SC.

On the other side, Austin FC have endured a disappointing start to the season, managing just one win, two draws, and two losses in their first five matches. That record leaves them in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Confirmed lineup for Inter Miami

Last week, Inter Miami were without several players who left to join their national teams during the March FIFA international break. That included Lionel Messi, who played 45 minutes for Argentina against Mauritania last Friday and the full 90 against Zambia on Tuesday. Despite the workload, head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that Messi is in good physical condition.

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Inter Miami’s confirmed lineup is: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo de Paul, David Ayala, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti, Tadeo Allende.

Confirmed lineup for Austin FC

Austin FC face the dual challenge of improving on recent performances—they have taken just one point from their last nine available—while also finding a way to neutralize Inter Miami, one of the strongest sides in MLS.

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With that in mind, head coach Nico Estevez will opt for the following lineup: Brad Stuver; Guilherme Biro, Brendan Hines-Ike, Oleksandr Svatok, Jon Gallagher; Joseph Rosales, Ilie Sanchez, Nicolas Dubersarsky, Facundo Torres; Myrto Uzuni, Christian Ramirez.

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